D&D Beyond makes two DnD books free from May 19

Digital tabletop RPG platform D&D Beyond will offer two D&D books for free, starting from Thursday, May 19. In a ‘dev update’ video posted on May 12, D&D Beyond’s head of content Joe Starr announced the starter adventure Lost Mine of Phandelver will be free “in perpetuity” – possibly to prepare for the new starter set Dragons of Stormwreck Isle’s release date later this year.

D&D Beyond will also make Acquisitions Incorporated free for seven days from May 19. A sourcebook that turns adventuring into a business-like franchising endeavour, Starr said this book was chosen “to celebrate the acquisition” of D&D Beyond by Wizards of the Coast. “Fortunately, we had a book with acquisitions in the title,” he added, “so we ran with it”.

The free books are another announcement in a long list since Hasbro’s D&D Beyond acquisition was first announced. The new book Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse releases a day early (on Monday, May 16) to accommodate the handover, and Joe Starr reminded viewers of possible D&D Beyond down time on May 18. D&D Beyond also removes two books on May 17.

