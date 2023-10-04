200 classrooms to receive free DnD books from Wizards

Wizards of the Coast is giving away the full range of core DnD books to classrooms in need, in a new partnership with national non-profit AdoptAClassroom.org. The company is running a giveaway through the AdoptAClassroom website, which will enable 200 teachers to fit their classrooms with a DnD library. As a bonus, they’ll also get $100 cash to spend on teaching supplies.

The following DnD books and DnD products will be provided to 200 high-need US schools.

Player’s Handbook

Dungeon Master’s Guide

Monster Manual

Candlekeep Mysteries

D&D Essentials Kit

D&D Campaign Cases – both Creatures and Terrain

D&D Afterschool Club Kit, including a copy of D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

It looks to be more than sufficient to kickstart a first DnD campaign, including both the core rulebooks, and a few published 5e adventures. In our Dragons of Stormwreck Isle review, we praised this adventure for teaching you how to play Dungeons and Dragons, while also being a lot of fun.

For the chance to be selected for the books and classroom funding, educators will need to be grade 4-12 teachers at high need schools. They’ll have to fill out this form over on AdoptAClassroom.org, which requires them to outline a plan for using the DnD materials in their classrooms.

According to AdoptAClassroom, teachers spend an average of $860 a year out of their own pocket on school supplies, and that number is only growing. The organization exists to take some of the burden off teachers and provide classroom funding to schools and classrooms throughout the US.

In a press release, Wizards of the Coast President Cynthia Williams says that Dungeons and Dragons has the potential to be “a powerful learning tool that can be used inside and outside the classroom, offering social, emotional, and creative benefits.” The release goes on to say the game can develop numeracy, problem solving, and literacy skills in a fun way, while also teaching valuable social skills like empathy and collaboration.

