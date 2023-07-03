You have 12 days to get 40% off on DnD books

For the next week and a half you can get digital DnD books 40% off in the Dungeons and Dragons summer sale. For a total of twelve days, from July 4 – 16, select DnD books – the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, Monster Manual, and Essentials Kit Bundle – will be at a 40% discount.

Its confirmed that other titles, such as Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen and Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse will also be on sale, but presumably not at such a hefty bargain. We expect a litany of lesser discounts for the rest of DnD Beyond’s library, including physical and digital bundles, and a range of virtual DnD dice.

According to DnD Beyond’s announcement, only Keys from the Golden Vault – the most recent book off the DnD release schedule – is excluded from the sale, as well as some of the store’s bundles, dice, and Extra Life products.

From July 4, you can find the discounted items here. And here’s DnD Beyond’s article with all the Ts and Cs.

With the basic books going cheap, it’s probably a good time for new players to dive into the hobby. If you’re trying to get friends or family members on board with tabletop RPGs, you should point the newbies to our helpful guides to DnD races, DnD classes, and DnD character creators.