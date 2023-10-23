DnD Twilight Cleric 5e subclass guide 2023

The DnD Twilight Cleric is a fifth edition subclass that shines like a star in the gloomy night sky. Dedicated to finding light in darkness, it goes from strength to strength with every level up, bestowing impressive amounts of utility, support, and combat power on a Dungeons and Dragons party. If you want to learn more about this worshiper of darkness, read on for a dedicated Twilight Cleric 5e subclass guide.

Before we begin, let’s make sure you’re up to speed on the basics. We can tell you all there is to know about the DnD Cleric and Cleric spells 5e in our dedicated guides. Or, we can point you to other DnD classes that might be right for you.

But now, it’s time to turn out the lights. Below you’ll find all the key features of the Twilight Domain Cleric, including suggested DnD races and 5e feats for your DnD character build.

Twilight Cleric 5e features

As well as the standard class features of a 5e Cleric, the Twilight Cleric gains the following:

Twilight Domain spells

Level: One

You gain the ability to cast a specific set of 5e spells. These are:

Cleric level Spells 1 Faerie Fire, Sleep 3 Moonbeam, See Invisibility 5 Aura of Vitality, Leomund’s Tiny Hut 7 Aura of Life, Greater Invisibility 9 Circle of Power, Mislead

This extended spell list makes your Cleric even better at providing support to the party, and Moonbeam is a solid damage choice for its level. Plus, the spell list gives you huge amounts of utility thanks to its focus on creating and dispelling invisibility. Oh, and a safe place to sleep at night never hurts – thanks, Leomund’s Tiny Hut.

Bonus proficiencies

Level: One

As a Twilight Cleric, you gain proficiency with martial DnD weapons and heavy DnD armor. You’re now tankier than ever before and able to stay on your feet while you support your friends and smite your foes.

Eyes of Night

Level: One

You gain Darkvision with a range of 300ft. That’s one heck of a gift – and it’s one you can share.

Spend an action, and you can share your Darkvision with a number of willing creatures equal to your Wisdom modifier as long as they are within ten feet. The shared vision lasts for one hour, and you’ll need a long rest 5e or a spell slot of any level to use the ability again.

Vigilant Blessing

Level: One

As an action, you can give a creature you can touch (including yourself) advantage on its next initiative roll. The effect ends after initiative is rolled or you use the ability again.

Channel Divinity: Twilight Sanctuary

Level: Two

You can use a Channel Divinity action to create a 30-foot sphere of twilight around you. This lasts for one minute or until you die or become incapacitated. Any time a creature (including you) ends its turn in the sphere, you choose one benefit. Either:

You give the target temporary hit points equal to 1d6 plus your Cleric level;

You end either the charmed or frightened condition.

Steps of Night

Level: Six

When you are in dim light or darkness, you can spend a bonus action to gain a flying speed equal to your walking speed. This effect lasts for one minute, and you can use the bonus action a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus before you need a long rest.

Divine Strike

Level: Eight

Once on your turn when you hit a creature with a weapon attack, you can deal an extra 1d8 radiant damage. This damage increases to 2d8 once you reach level 14.

Twilight Shroud

Level: 17

Thanks to your connection with the twilight, you and your allies always have half cover while in the sphere created by your Twilight Sanctuary ability.

Building a Twilight Cleric 5e

When it comes to DnD stats, your spellcasting stat (Wisdom) is your top priority. After that, you’ll want to beef up Constitution to keep your hit points up.

If you’re planning to wear heavy armor or use a melee character build, Strength is next up in order of importance. Alternatively, you could choose Dexterity instead for a build focused on stealth and ranged attacks.

The Twilight Cleric is so strong that it’s hard to choose a race that doesn’t work. If you’re working with the Player’s Handbook only, we recommend choosing the Variant DnD Human and picking up a feat. War Caster is the obvious choice here, but Lucky can also make your Twilight Cleric more effective.

If a Human isn’t your bag, consider the DnD Dwarf. A Hill Dwarf gets a natural buff to Constitution and Wisdom, and you can wear heavy armor regardless of your Strength score – meaning you’ve fewer stats to juggle with each DnD level up.

For fans of rarer races, the Firbolg is a popular choice. This is due to the extra spells the race grants (never a bad choice for a Cleric) and the Firbolg’s ability to turn invisible as a bonus action.

Looking for more advice? Here are the best DnD backgrounds and DnD cantrips to consider. Or, if you like all the hard work done for you, try one of these DnD character creators.