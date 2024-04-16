New Vecna book returns to one of DnD 5e’s wonkiest dungeons

Vecna: Eve of Ruin takes Dungeons and Dragons players back to Ravenloft, and this means revisiting one of fifth edition’s most well-known – and wonky – starter dungeons. We’re talking about the infamous Death House. Designed back in 2016, this meat grinder of a building would mash level-one D&D characters to a pulp, before they even had a chance to start their Curse of Strahd game.

Ravenloft is just one stop on the multiversal tour that is Vecna: Eve of Ruin. In this DnD campaign, your adventurers are the only ones that can stop Vecna from remaking the world in his own image. To do so, you’ll need to gather every fragment of the Rod of Seven Parts, which are spread across several famous DnD settings.

One of these pieces has fallen into the hands of the cult that uses Death House – more formally known as the Durst House – as a headquarters. “The characters have to crawl through Death House, and the Durst Cult is running around”, senior D&D designer Amanda Hamon says in a press event on April 10. “They’ve got a piece of the Rod of Seven Parts, and they’re trying to get Strahd’s attention.”

Strahd von Zarovich rules this particular demiplane in Ravenloft, and the Durst Cult desperately seeks his favor. Despite the power of the Rod of Seven Parts, Hamon says Strahd isn’t overly interested in this particular DnD magic item. “Strahd himself doesn’t really care about the Rod of Seven Parts, but he’s an opportunist and recognizes that a lot of people are interested in this piece.”

You’re going to need that Rod fragment, which means squaring up against the cult in Death House. For this encounter, your character will be level ten or higher. Plus, Death House has a deadly reputation – so we expect the cult won’t pull its punches.

Death House has something of a cult following (pun intended), as many players love it for its brutality. But just as many D&D fans would bemoan the dungeon’s balance and narrative problems.

The house itself is near-empty in most rooms, and DMs with a love of DnD homebrew often spend time filling it with extra furniture and fleshing out its backstory. They might also drop heavy hints to their players ahead of time – tread carefully, or this house will kill you. The handful of combat encounters in Death House can easily demolish an entire party of adventurers, and the RAW version of the house doesn’t even bother to foreshadow this.

It may be clunky, but we’re glad to see Death House make a comeback all the same. We’re keen to see what might have changed since our last visit, too. Wargamer asked Wizards of the Coast what design differences we might see in Vecna: Eve of Ruin, but we’ve not yet received a reply.

The press event on April 10 did mention one new feature, though. An Inquisitor is skulking around Death House, and Hamon says they “can be allies to the players”. We don’t know much about them at this point, but secrets are a big part of Vecna: Eve of Ruin, so they’ll likely have something to reveal.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin releases globally on May 21, but it’ll be available early in Local Game Stores and on D&DBeyond from May 7. For more D&D updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. Or stay here for more news from the 2024 DnD release schedule, as well as all the key details about DnD classes and DnD races.