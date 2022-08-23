Italy Hoi4 DLC By Blood Alone gets a September release date

By Blood Alone, the upcoming Italy-focused Hearts of Iron 4 DLC, will be released on September 27, publisher Paradox Interactive announced on Tuesday. It’s gone up for pre-order now, at $19.99 / £15.49, and there’s a brand new pre-order trailer to celebrate the news, highlighting, above all, the improvements to Hoi4’s peace conference systems – you can watch it below.

By Blood Alone was announced on June 7, with the promise of a full rework for Italy (the country featured in the original HoI4 tutorial campaign); new focus trees and unit models for Switzerland and Ethiopia; and an upgrade for in-game Peace Conferences, allowing players to create demilitarised zones, bid on defeated countries’ capital ships, and take control of swathes of their industries as post-war reparations.

Paradox says the expansion will also add the ability to impose trade embargoes on enemies; a new system for tracking army divisions’ performance and assigning unit medals; and – for the propellerheads – 67 new in-game models for aeroplane units, plus an aircraft designer tool, to match the tank designer from the previous No Step Back DLC.

