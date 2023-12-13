Best Lego Jurassic World sets 2023

The best Lego Jurassic World sets allow you to build the most beloved scenes (and dinosaurs) from the movie series. Doing so requires a herd of unique dinosaur minis, recognizable minifigures, and highly detailed vehicles and locations that any die-hard fan could spot a mile off. Luckily, the best Jurassic Park Lego sets have these things in spades.

Whether you’re here to play or build, we’ve got a Lego Jurassic Park set to suit your taste. This guide gathers the best cheap Lego sets in the series, as well as the biggest Lego sets to take on and some new Lego sets to look out for. So, let us welcome you to the best Lego sets in Jurassic Park. Plenty of Lego dinosaurs lay ahead.

These are the best Lego Jurassic World sets:

T. Rex Breakout

The best overall Lego Jurassic World set

ID number 76956 Number of pieces 1,212 Number of minifigures 4

Pros:

Beautiful display piece

Great value for money

Cons:

Limited play potential

T. Rex Breakout has everything we want from a great Jurassic World Lego set – including a fairly reasonable price. It’s a diorama-style build that features some of Jurassic Park’s most iconic vehicles, characters, and dinosaurs, all immortalized in brick form. Here we see a roaring Rex overturning a car, sending many of the movie’s main cast scrambling for safety.

Lego has lovingly recreated this iconic movie scene in great detail, even down to the glass of water that trembles as the T. Rex approaches. We also appreciate the chance to actually build a Lego T. Rex rather than place a pre-made figure. It’s not super easy to play with this set, sure, but it’s simply stunning to look at.

T. Rex Rampage

The largest Lego Jurassic World set

ID number 75936 Number of pieces 3,120 Number of minifigures 6

Pros:

Enormous amounts of detail

A satisfying build

Cons:

Awkward size and shape

If you’re after a challenge, we suggest taking on the behemoth T. Rex Rampage set. Using over 3,000 pieces, Lego has recreated the gates of Jurassic Park, as well as one of its most famous dinosaurs.

The minifigures that come with this set (including Samuel L. Jackson and sexy open-shirt Jeff Goldblum) are excellent, but the brick-based parts are the main appeal. The enormous T. Rex is particularly beautiful. Its high levels of detail, from the curving tail to each individual tooth, give the model the grandeur this famous dino deserves.

This is a set that’s satisfying for all kinds of Lego lovers. You’ll need to pay a premium price for the privilege of building, playing, and displaying, though.

Dr. Wu’s Lab: Baby Dinosaurs Breakout

The best cheap Lego Jurassic World set

ID number 75939 Number of pieces 164 Number of minifigures 2

Pros:

Unique Lego dinosaurs

Kid-friendly build

Cons:

Not an iconic movie scene

Dr. Wu’s Lab: Baby Dinosaurs Breakout isn’t the most accurate Jurassic Park Lego set. Instead of modelling itself after a specific scene, the lab instead takes inspiration from across the Jurassic World series. This feels fitting for Dr. Wu, a longstanding villain who’s also featured with Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady as a minifigure.

This compact set has a surprising amount of detail, including a dino egg incubation chamber. Most excitingly, it features two tiny baby dinosaurs that are exclusive to the set. Combine this with the aforementioned minifigures, and you’ve got a lot of value for a Jurassic World Lego set that costs less than $40.

Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaurus

The best Lego Jurassic World set for play

ID 75941 Number of pieces 537 Number of minifigures 5

Pros:

Varied, interactive set

Good-looking minis

Cons:

High price for its size

With two unique Lego dinosaurs, two locations, and five minifigures, the Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaurus set has a /lot/ of play value. You can choose to recreate some of your favorite Jurassic World scenes, including the Gyrosphere crash (complete with switch-activated collapsing trees).

The set is highly interactive, and each part works with the others to stage the scene. When you’re done causing chaos with the rolling ball of destruction, you’ve got two unique, visually lovely dinos to disrupt the lines at the Gyrosphere ride’s ticket office. This set is a little expensive for the number of pieces it comes with, but there’s still plenty of value here.

Brachiosaurus Discovery

The most iconic Lego Jurassic World set

ID 76960 Number of pieces 512 Number of minifigures 3

Pros:

Simple but detailed build

Gorgeous dinosaur mini

Cons:

Expensive for its size

Everyone who loves Jurassic Park remembers the moment the protagonists first met with a Brachiosaurus. If the Brachiosaurus Discovery is a scene with sentinemtal value to you, then good news – you can build it in miniature with a dedicated Jurassic World Lego set.

The set comes with a pre-made Brachiosaurus, as well as minifigures of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and John Hammond in their iconic outfits. As for what you’ll actually be building, the set comes with a Jeep Wrangler and a tall tree for the Brachiosaurus to munch on.

While the tree and car are designed with plenty of attention to detail, there isn’t as much building as we’d like from a set of this price. Still, it’s hard to resist the appeal of this set when you hear that timeless theme song start playing in your head.

Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Skull

Our most anticipated Lego Jurassic World set

ID number 76964 Number of pieces 577 Number of minifigures 0

Pros:

Stunning display piece

Looks like an interesting build

Cons:

No play value

Not out yet – so we’re speculating!

We’re very excited for the Dinosaur Fossils: T. Rex Skull set to drop at the start of 2024. The detailed T. Rex skull, footprint fossil, and gold fact plaque look like a detailed build and a wonderful display piece. We’re expecting this will be a great buy for adult fans of Lego.

There’s not much here for minifig fans, and there’s no unique dinosaurs to add to your collection. And yes, there’s also no real way to play with this set. But if you like beautiful Lego at a fairly cheap price, this is one to watch.

