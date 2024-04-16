A new Lego Star Wars Podracing set lands in May

A new Lego Star Wars Podracing diorama will release on May 1 to celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary. ‘Mos Espa Podrace Diorama’ is a 718-piece set that depicts one of our favorite prequel features – Podracing. This particular slice of Tatooine history will set you back $79.99 (£69.99).

The Star Wars Lego set is 4.5 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep. According to the official Lego Store, the set is recommended for builders aged 18 and over. Perhaps this is because it’s for display rather than play, or maybe it’ll turn out to be a particularly hard Lego set to build.

In case you haven’t watched The Phantom Menace in a while, Mos Espa is the Tatooine settlement where Anakin lived as a slave before becoming a Jedi. Qui-Gon Jinn helps earn the nine-year-old Anakin’s freedom by betting the boy can win a Podrace against the pilot Sebulba.

It’s this scene we see rebuilt, brick by brick, in the new diorama. Anakin’s vibrant orange Podracer is seen in the rear, speeding after Sebulba as he crosses under Arch Canyon. A plaque on the front quotes Anakin’s mentor: “Remember. Concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don’t think. Trust your instincts”.

There have been a handful of Podracer sets in Lego Star Wars history, but it’s been a few years since we’ve seen one. The last was the 2011 set, ‘Anakin’s Podracer’. This was released to coincide with Lego Star Wars’ 20th anniversary – we’re seeing a trend here.

For more Lego and tabletop updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. Or stay right here and check out some of our handy Lego guides. We can show you the biggest Lego sets and the most expensive Lego sets on our shopping lists, as well as cheap Lego sets and new Lego sets for builders of a different kind.