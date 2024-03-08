No, the new Baldur’s Gate 3 MTG card isn’t Commander legal

The recently revealed Baldur’s Gate 3 MTG card won’t be legal to play in Eternal formats, head designer Mark Rosewater confirms. ‘Baldur’s Gate Wilderness’ is a new, oversized dungeon card, designed for an upcoming Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate draft event. Fans have speculated about its legality since the reveal on March 4, but an official blog post from Rosewater on March 7 put these questions to rest.

The event, taking place in North American and Canadian game stores between May 17 and 19, is set up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons and Dragons. Naturally, this means using D&D crossover cards. Each player opens a Battle for Baldur’s Gate Collector Booster, and then they draft from three of the MTG set’s Draft Boosters.

Once the 60-card decks are built, the new card comes into play. A table of players shares a single copy of Baldur’s Gate Wilderness, which measures 8.5 by 11 inches and stays on the table during games.

The dungeon card shows 19 locations from Baldur’s Gate 3, each with a unique ability. From the crash landing of the nautiloid to the boss fight in the Temple of Bhaal, this new card recreates the story and locales of the hit videogame. Players can move from room to room by venturing into the dungeon or casting their MTG Commander.

Fun and flavorful though it may be, this dungeon isn’t designed to be played outside of the one-off draft event. Officially, it’s not legal in Eternal MTG formats – namely Legacy, Vintage, Pauper, and Commander.

That doesn’t mean you can’t use it, though – as Rosewater says in his post from Thursday. “It’s just for the event”, he explains, “but if people enjoy it and want to casually use it, there’s nothing we can do to stop it”. Just make sure to check with your fellow Commander players if you fancy whipping out Baldur’s Gate Wilderness.

You can learn more about this event on the Wizards Play Network website.