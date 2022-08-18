Doctor Who travels to Universes Beyond in new MTG cards

Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering cards are on their way, according to a virtual Wizards of the Coast presentation on August 18. “Magic: The Gathering is joining forces with Doctor Who in a new Universes Beyond collaboration that includes Commander decks, collector boosters, and Secret Lair drops spanning the 60-year history of the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world”, WotC says in a press release from Thursday.

The first card art has been revealed (which you can check out below), but so far other details are sparse. It’s currently not clear when release date and spoiler details for the Doctor Who MTG cards will arrive.

Universes Beyond is a sub-brand of Magic that’s dedicated to combining MTG cards with other media and IPs. So far we’ve mostly seen this in the form of Secret Lair sets like Stranger Things and The Walking Dead. Notably, Wizards of the Coast announced the MTG Warhammer 40k Universes Beyond crossover set back in May. More was revealed about these four Commander decks in the virtual event, too – four Sol Rings themed after each deck’s faction were spotted for the first time in the livestream (also seen below).

These Sol Ring designs, like the Commander decks, are inspired by The Imperium of Man, Tyranids, Necrons, and Chaos factions. Wizards also reminds us in its press release “the cards in the collector’s edition of each commander deck have a new Surge Foil treatment”.

In addition to Doctor Who and Warhammer 40k, Wizards shared more information on the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set. “In Q3 2023, players can journey to Mount Doom with Frodo, Aragorn, and the rest of the Fellowship on their quest to destroy The One Ring in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set”, Wizards says in Thursday’s press release. The set will also reportedly be available as an Alchemy set “later next year”.

This set will include 18 individual cards that can be combined to create “a sprawling piece of artwork for the battle of the Pelennor Fields – the greatest battle of the War of the Ring at Minas Tirith”.

For more upcoming MTG, keep up to date with our MTG set release dates guide. More specifically, you can learn about the next set in our guide to the Dominaria United release date.