New MTG internship will pay you to learn about game design

Wizards of the Coast is offering 10 paid game design MTG internships for Summer 2024. If you’re selected, you’ll be involved in “hands-on projects” at Wizards of the Coast’s Renton, Washington HQ this Summer.

The MTG game designer 2024 internships run for 10 weeks, from June 10 – August 16, 2024. To take part, you’ll need to know how to build an MTG deck, as much of the role will include deckbuilding to “test interactions between cards”.

You’ll also have the opportunity to work on in-development MTG cards to improve their designs, working on “improving both our Commander and more casual oriented offerings”. We’re interpreting that as ‘our more casual oriented offerings, such as Commander’ since (cEDH aside) it’s hard to think of a more casual format than MTG Commander outside of kitchen table Magic.

According to Wizard of the Coast’s job advert “you don’t need to be an experienced designer yet”, as the internships involve “individual development planning and mentorship”, designed to turn you into a card-designing whizz. However, to apply you do need to have at least one year’s experience in game design (personal or academic projects count).

The other requirements seem pretty standard for an internship of this kind. You’ll need to be enrolled on a relevant, accredited, degree-seeking programme with at least one semester left post-August 2024. You’ll need to be authorized to work in the US, and available to work full time for 10 weeks.

Last year, Wizards’ internships were fully remote, but it seems the company has switched back to in-person internships now. While Wizards is clear that this is a paid internship, it has not provided the pay rate in the ad.

Applicants should expect to hear back by May 6, 2024 at the latest, though the job listing does state that responses may be delayed.

