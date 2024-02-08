Complete MTG Alpha set up for auction, with signed Power 9

Heritage Auctions has announced an MTG Alpha auction of all 295 cards from the original set. First released in 1993, Magic: The Gathering’s debut set features some of the most expensive cards in the game’s history. Each card – including the infamous Black Lotus – will be sold individually.

As part of the first MTG set ever, Alpha cards have a lot of historic value. Their scarcity also pushes the prices up. Only 1,100 copies of the set’s rare cards were produced, as well as 4,500 uncommons, and 15,900 commons. Finding a rare Alpha card at all is tricky enough, and it’s even harder to find ones still in top-quality condition.

Bidding begins on March 14, and a live auction begins at 6pm CT (4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12am GMT). With the most expensive Magic cards of all time among the listings, we’re expecting big bids on the usual suspects. Heritage Auctions’ February newsletter highlights a BGS grade 9 MTG Black Lotus, as well as a grade 9.5 Time Walk.

Other members of the MTG Power 9 will also fetch a pretty penny, and many are signed by their original illustrators, further boosting the value. The grade 9 Mox Sapphire up for auction is signed by artist Dan Frazier and Magic creator Richard Garfield.

In the past, we’ve seen mint Alpha Magic cards sell for anywhere between $10,000 and $500,000. Rapper Post Malone owns the most expensive Black Lotus in the world, which he claims to have paid $800,000 for.

The biggest sale of all time was for a card from a new set, however. Back in 2023, Postie paid an eye-watering $2 million for a one-of-a-kind copy of The One Ring from the Lord of the Rings Universes Beyond set.

You can find listings for the auction on the Heritage Auctions website.