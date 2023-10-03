Game stores will soon be giving away these classic MTG cards

Classic MTG cards with unique art will appear at stores soon, as WPN quarterly promo cards - they include creatures from Alpha playing their own Magic games.

MTG cards - artwork of a goblin king

Published:

Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast has revealed a cycle of five MTG cards that will be available for Local Game Stores to give away during 2024. These are classic cards from Alpha, reprinted with new artwork that shows the creatures attending an LGS event. For the remainder of 2023 and throughout 2024, these cards will be released at a rate of one a quarter. They’re not connected to a specific event or promotion, which means stores are free to do whatever they want with them.

A quintuplet of creatures from the first MTG set, Alpha, these promo cards include the umpteenth Serra Angel reprint, a trio of the game’s first ‘lords’ for the Zombie, Merfolk, and Goblin MTG creature types, and the green creature Gaea’s Liege. Each of them has fun new art showing the creature engaging in the hobby of Magic: The Gathering. Zombie Master clutches a tattered card, while Serra Angel is playing a version of herself with the Donato Giancola art.

Notably, this is one of the only times a reference to Magic: The Gathering as a game has appeared on a black-bordered (non-acorn-stamped) card.

1/5
MTG cards - Gaeas LiegeMTG cards - Goblin KingMTG cards - Lord of AtlantisMTG cards - Serra AngelMTG cards - Zombie Master
MTG cards - Gaeas LiegeMTG cards - Goblin KingMTG cards - Lord of AtlantisMTG cards - Serra AngelMTG cards - Zombie Master

The new promo cards will be released to this schedule:

  • Q4 2023: Serra Angel
  • Q1 2024: Lord of Atlantis
  • Q2 2024: Zombie Master
  • Q3 2024: Goblin King
  • Q4 2024: Gaea’s Liege

It seems they’ll be available in fairly limited numbers; each WPN store gets just 20 copies each, which they receive for sharing Point of Sale data with Wizards of the Coast. The WPN website says Wizards recommends using “them to build your community, using them as incredible prizes.” However, unlike most LGS promo cards, “if you want to sell them outright you are allowed.”

To see what other Magic cards are coming out soon, check out the MTG release schedule for 2024. And if you mostly keep your TCG habits to the virtual realm, these top MTG Arena decks and comprehensive list of MTG Arena codes may help you out.

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.