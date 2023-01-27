MTG Phyrexia has more catgirls than you’d expect

Phyrexia All Will Be One! A Magic: The Gathering set full of maniacal machines, body horror, and… catgirls?

Yep, these felines might look like they’re from an MTG Secret Lair, but they are actually official tokens for the upcoming set. They’re part of a range of plastic tokens that’s exclusive to Japan, each one drawn by a Japanese artist.

The five tokens include two cats, two samurai, a phyrexian goblin, and a phyrexian mite. You’ll be given one when you buy a five-pack of Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Boosters from a Japanese store. At least, you will if the store has any left – which the article accompanying the announcement warns may not be the case.

Magic: The Gathering has been making more efforts to tap into the competitive Japanese TCG market in recent years, in particular with promotions that ran alongside the Japan-inspired set Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

The brand has also begun to feature more Japanese artists, and manga art, especially in Secret Lair cards and alternate card styles. Most recently, Junji Ito was commissioned to create a special version of Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines for the upcoming set.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One releases on February 10. Check out our MTG release schedule to see what’s next.