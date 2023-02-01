MTG Phyrexia’s $130 edition has unique card, spooky deck box

Nerdy luxury accessory store Beadle & Grimm’s is selling a set of MTG accessories for Phyrexia: All Will Be One. The ‘Behold New Phyrexia’ limited edition set includes a deck box, sleeves, and life counter dice, each with the flesh and porcelain aesthetic of Elesh Norn’s Machine Orthodoxy. It’s priced at $130.

The Beadle & Grimm’s accessories were announced Tuesday on Blake Rasmussen’s WeeklyMTG stream, and will be available to preorder from February 18 starting at 9am PT. Buyers should start receiving their boxes in May-June 2023.

The full contents of the limited edition includes:

A deck box that can fit 130 sleeved cards in two compartments (so easily fits a Commander deck or two MTG Standard decks ) and has two extra sections for your counters and things.

Four d10s for counting your life totals

130 Elesh Norn sleeves (a slightly strange number, given the number of cards in an MTG deck)

A 36-page Tolarian Academy in-universe journal about the Phyrexian language

Phyrexian script paper craft

The first 7000 Behold New Phyrexia boxes sold will also contain an additional goodie, a Phyrexian text version of the counterspell Mental Misstep. There’s some confusion here, as Beadle’s Twitter announcement explicitly refers to “the first 7000” boxes, but the product’s webpage suggests that only 7000 boxes will be sold in total. Either way, if you’re buying one of these, you certainly don’t want to be the 7001st person to make it the online store.

When it comes to collabs with Wizards of the Coast, Beadle & Grimm’s is probably best known for its extensive D&D wares. However, the store branched out into Magic early in 2022 with a load of goodies for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, including a robot racoon plush. Later last year they also made an MTG Secret Lair full of dragons. This is the second year in a row the store has put out accessories for Magic’s first set of the year.

Check out the best MTG deck boxes for our favourite card storage solutions. And if you’ve room in your life for a second TCG, check out the best card games.