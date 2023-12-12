Rare Jumpstart MTG card gets reprint in Ravnica Remastered

The first spoilers for MTG Ravnica Remastered are out in the world as of November 11, and one reprint in particular will please mill players. Bruvac the Grandiloquent, a Magic: The Gathering card printed in the 2020 Jumpstart set, is making its return to MTG when Ravnica Remastered releases on January 12, 2024.

Bruvac Grandiloquent makes an excellent addition to MTG mill decks. It’s a 1/4 human advisor that costs three mana (two colorless and one blue). With Bruvac in play, any time your opponent mills at least one card, they mill double the amount instead.

Mill isn’t the most popular keyword to build a deck around these days, but there’s enough demand for the limited supply of Bruvac cards to keep their price high. As of December 12, the card is valued at $33.21 (£26.41) on TCGPlayer – which will make any MTG Commander deck a whole lot pricier. With a reprint on the horizon, we’re expecting the upcoming MTG set to bring Bruvac’s price down a fair way.

Plenty of other spoilers have appeared on social media since November 11, many of which you can see in this video from Tolarian Community College:

Cyclonic Rift and Guardian Project are getting a reprint (this time as mythic rares). Fans of alternative anime art are in luck, as Massacre Girl, Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice, and Divine Visitation have all been given the manga treatment. Ravnica Remastered also sees the return of Life from the Loam, Birds of Paradise, and Borborygmos Enraged.

The full debut of Ravnica Remastered kicks off on November 12 at 10am PT (1pm ET / 6pm GMT) in a WeeklyMTG livestream. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the broadcast, so check back later for more Ravnica updates.

