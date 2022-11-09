Wizards unveils MTG Brothers’ War Jumpstart boosters in full

The Brothers’ War release date is just around the corner, and Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast has revealed the full contents of the Jumpstart boosters that will accompany the new set. Wizards first shared the boosters’ themes and cards in a recent Weekly MTG livestream (watch below), with an official blog post on November 8 later confirming these details.

Wizards advertises Jumpstart as “the fastest way to play a game of Magic”. Each booster has a theme, and two packs shuffled together create a ready-made MTG deck. Since the release of Dominaria United, a new collection of Jumpstart boosters has been released alongside every set. This new lot will be launched to coincide with The Brothers’ War release date.

The Brothers’ War Jumpstart boosters have five different colour themes: Infantry (white), Powerstones (blue), Unearth (black), Welded (red), and Titanic (green). Each of these themes then has two different versions.

Of the 20 cards in each pack, one will be a random rare or mythic rare from the main set. Each booster will also include one unique rare, two traditional foil lands, and six non-foil lands. According to Wizards of the Coast, five new rares are included in this Jumpstart set: Rescue Retriever (white), Geology Enthusiast (blue), Terror Ballista (colourless), Artificer’s Dragon (colourless), and Woodcaller Automaton (colourless).

Here are the full contents of the Brothers’ War Jumpstart boosters:

Infantry 1

1 Rescue Retriever

1 Random white rare or mythic rare

1 Aeronaut Cavalry

1 Airlift Chaplain

1 Lay Down Arms

1 Phalanx Vanguard

1 Recommission

1 Recruitment Officer

1 Static Net

1 Warlord’s Elite

1 Veteran’s Powerblade

1 Reconstructed Thopter

6 Plains

2 Traditional foil Plains

Infantry 2

1 Rescue Retriever

1 Random white rare or mythic rare

1 Aeronaut Cavalry

1 Ambush Paratrooper

1 Lay Down Arms

1 Phalanx Vanguard

1 Static Net

1 Thopter Architect

1 Warlord’s Elite

1 Scrapwork Cohort

1 Veteran’s Powerblade

1 Yotian Frontliner

6 Plains

2 Traditional foil Plains

Powerstones 1

1 Geology Enthusiast

1 Random blue rare or mythic rare; or Liberator, Urza’s Battlethopter; or Thran Spider

1 Koilos Roc

1 Stern Lesson

1 Take Flight

1 Third Path Savant

1 Thopter Mechanic

1 Urza, Powerstone Prodigy

1 Urza’s Rebuff

1 Weakstone’s Subjugation

1 Combat Courier

1 Spotter Thopter

6 Island

2 Traditional foil Island

Powerstones 2

1 Geology Enthusiast

1 Random blue rare or mythic rare; or Liberator, Urza’s Battlethopter; or Thran Spider

1 Involuntary Cooldown

1 Koilos Roc

1 Lat-Nam Adept

1 Mightstone’s Animation

1 Stern Lesson

1 Thopter Mechanic

1 Urza, Powerstone Prodigy

1 Weakstone’s Subjugation

1 Combat Courier

1 Hulking Metamorph

6 Island

2 Traditional foil Island

Unearthed 1

1 Terror Ballista

1 Random black rare or mythic rare

1 Ashnod’s Intervention

1 Go for the Throat

1 Gruesome Realization

1 Kill-Zone Acrobat

1 No One Left Behind

1 Ravenous Gigamole

1 Thraxodemon

1 Ashnod’s Harvester

1 Clay Revenant

1 Scrapwork Rager

6 Swamp

2 Traditional foil Swamp

Unearthed 2

1 Terror Ballista

1 Random black rare or mythic rare

1 Gixian Skullflayer

1 Gnawing Vermin

1 Gruesome Realization

1 Overwhelming Remorse

1 Ravenous Gigamole

1 Thraxodemon

1 Ashnod’s Harvester

1 Dredging Claw

1 Scrapwork Rager

1 Transmogrant Altar

6 Swamp

2 Traditional foil Swamp

Welded 1

1 Artificer’s Dragon

1 Random red rare or mythic rare

1 Bitter Reunion

1 Fallaji Chaindancer

1 Horned Stoneseeker

1 Mishra, Excavation Prodigy

1 Obliterating Bolt

1 Unleash Shell

1 Whirling Strike

1 Fallaji Dragon Engine

1 Mishra’s Juggernaut

1 Scrapwork Mutt

6 Mountain

2 Traditional foil Mountain

Welded 2

1 Artificer’s Dragon

1 Random red rare or mythic rare

1 Excavation Explosion

1 Horned Stoneseeker

1 Mishra, Excavation Prodigy

1 Mishra’s Onslaught

1 Tomakul Scrapsmith

1 Unleash Shell

1 Fallaji Dragon Engine

1 Mishra’s Juggernaut

1 Mishra’s Research Desk

1 Scrapwork Mutt

6 Mountain

2 Traditional foil Mountain

Titanic 1

1 Woodcaller Automaton

1 Random green rare or mythic rare

1 Argothian Opportunist

1 Blanchwood Prowler

1 Bushwhack

1 Gaea’s Gift

1 Giant Growth

1 Sarinth Steelseeker

1 Shoot Down

1 Cradle Clearcutter

1 Iron-Craw Crusher

1 Rust Goliath

6 Forest

2 Traditional foil Forest

Titanic 2

1 Woodcaller Automaton

1 Random green rare or mythic rare

1 Argothian Sprite

1 Bushwhack

1 Epic Confrontation

1 Perimeter Patrol

1 Sarinth Steelseeker

1 Shoot Down

1 Tawnos’s Tinkering

1 Cradle Clearcutter

1 Iron-Craw Crusher

1 Rust Goliath

6 Forest

2 Traditional foil Forest

You can find booster details in the original Wizards blog post.