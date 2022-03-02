Witcher board game studio donates week’s earnings to Ukraine

Go on Board, the Polish studio developing board game The Witcher: Old World, says until March 8 it will donate 100% of earnings generated through its Gamefound store this week to help Ukrainians affected by the war with Russia. It made the announcement via a video titled “Stand with Ukraine” posted on its official YouTube channel on Tuesday – watch it below.

In the video, Go on Board designer Łukasz Woźniak says: “Our company is located in Poland, and we are their immediate neighbours. Often we are their friends, or distant family.” He says that all Go on Board staff members are finding ways to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland and that, for the next seven days, “100% of the funds” from the company’s Gamefound store sales “will go towards that goal”.

Go on Board made this commitment on Tuesday, and will be donating all the money earned through board game sales on its Gamefound store to support humanitarian efforts, finishing on March 8 – “or until we run out,” Woźniak says. All Go on Board’s currently in stock board games are available on the company’s Gamefound store, including Valhalla and Titans.

In the YouTube video announcement, Woźniak encourages viewers and fans to learn more about what is happening in Ukraine and find out the best way they can help. By buying from Go on Board’s Gamefound store this week, Woźniak says, “we can all, in a real and practical way, help the people that need it the most right now.”

Many companies across wargaming and tabletop gaming are doing their bit to support Ukraine. On Monday, for instance, World of Tanks developer Wargaming announced it would donate $1 million to the Ukrainian Red Cross (after firing its creative director over pro-Russia statements).

We spoke to Woźniak last year about his work designing The Witcher: Old World, and he told us about its inspiration, themes, and mechanics. It’s set years before Geralt, Yennefer and the rest of the gang show up, and omits the franchise’s political narratives for pure monster-slaying adventure. The Witcher: Old World was funded through Kickstarter in June 2021 and should be in backers’ hands by June 2022.