Warhammer 40k: Eldar Corsair Kill Team models shown off

Following up its teaser of a single Eldar Corsair mini in the recent Las Vegas Open preview stream, Games Workshop has now unveiled the full ‘Corsair Voidscarred’ team for for Warhammer 40k: Kill Team, featuring ten total Aeldari Corsair models, equipped with a striking variety of different wargear.

There’s no pricing or release date yet for the Kill Team: Nachmund box set – which will be the first opportunity to buy these Xenos pirates – but GW has released a fetching 52-second reveal trailer for them, which you can watch below.

Revealed in a Warhammer Community article on Monday, the new Eldar Corsairs – as per usual for a Kill Team squad – are less a unit of staple troops, and more a bunch of distinctly posed and equipped specialists. As per the Corsairs’ lore, their weapons and armour span the gap between Craftworlds Aeldari and Drukhari. For starters, we now know the eye-patched, bird-bearing Corsair we saw in the LVO preview to be a Kurnite Hunter, who can use their ‘Faolchú’ avian pal, in Kill Team games, to counteract a ‘Conceal’ order on an enemy Operator.

Besides them, the Kill Team also features heavies carrying Shuriken Cannons and Wraithcannons; a Warlock-looking chap with obvious psyker tendencies; troopers carrying Drukhari Shredder and Blaster weapons; a female character brandishing handfuls of Spiritstone amulets; and a bona fide pistolero dual-wielding a Shuriken Pistol and Fusion Pistol (among others).

GW revealed the latter Operator – the Starstorm Duellist – gets a special ability in Kill Team – Quick on the Trigger – that lets them shoot enemies up close within Engagement Range (normally a place for melee combat only).

GW confirms the Eldar Corsairs will get fully fledged Warhammer 40k game rules in the new, 9th edition Aeldari codex, alongside the Ynnari and Harlequins. As ever, though, we can’t predict how directly their rules as Kill Team ‘Operators’ will carry over into their operations as a Warhammer 40k unit.

We don’t yet know what adversaries the Corsair Voidscarred will be up against in the Kill Team: Nachmund boxset, nor when the box will be coming our way. However, with the new Aeldari codex coming next, we can expect that to be a few weeks away at most – and it seems conceivable the Corsairs would conspire to arrive alongside.

We’ll keep you apprised with the latest Codex: Aeldari news in our Codex release date guide – and keep your eyes peeled on Wargamer for all the latest on Kill Team: Nachmund. In the meantime, you can brush up on your Aeldari history with our comprehensive Warhammer 40k Eldar guide and guide to Xenos factions.