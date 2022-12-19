Unofficial intro credits for a Warhammer 40k anime we wish existed

Fans of Warhammer 40k and Attack on Titan have taken to re-cutting Warhammer 40k CGI animations with the anime’s heavy metal opening theme, creating intro credits for a Warhammer 40k anime that never existed. A video by YouTuber Absufar Mendez, uploaded on December 13, is the most recent example – but it’s a popular trend.

Mendez’ video recuts CGI from several sources: Games Workshop’s Horus Heresy trailer video, the intro cutscene for Darktide, Dawn of War 3, Space Marine 2, a fan animation about Astra Militarum from the Death Korps of Krieg, and more. It’s accompanied by Guren No Yumiya, a symphonic metal track by Japanese band Linked Horizon, and the title track of Attack on Titan season one. Fittingly, Warhammer Titans make an appearance. We were unable to each Mendez for comment.

YouTuber Mozzy posted a compilation of seven different mashups they’ve made on November 2, using title music from various different seasons of Hajime Isayama’s long-running anime series.

Back in July, YouTuber dronicom posted the similar Warhammer: The Horus Heresy Anime Opening.

None of these fan creations are officially approved by or associated with Games Workshop. Games Workshop clarified its official position on fan animation in July 2021, requiring that anyone wishing to make a Warhammer 40k animation must set up a formal partnership arrangement, receive GW approval, and release their work via the Warhammer+ platform. Many fan animators subsequently delisted their videos from YouTube.

The newly confirmed Amazon / Games Workshop deal for Warhammer 40k films and TV series has us asking questions – how do you bring the multitude of Warhammer 40k factions to the screen without blowing your entire CGI budget on the costume for one Space Marine? An anime might be the only way to translate the sprawling narrative of the Horus Heresy books onto the small screen – the vast, military drama Gundam Wing, and the bizarro, high-concept sci-fi Evangelion made for some of the best anime series of all time.

With Henry Cavill attached as an executive producer as well as an actor, we have high hopes that the Imperium of Man is brought to life in all its grim glory, whatever format that takes.