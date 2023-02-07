Tattoo artist turns Warhammer 40k Horus and Khârn into frogs

Pro tattoo artist Dan Abreu has a whole roster of frog-themed Warhammer 40k designs, with traitors Khârn and Horus the first to get inked

Warhammer 40k frog tattoos by Dan Abreu - a frog in red and gold space marine armour wielding an axe, drawn in traditional tattoo style

Warhammer 40k

Have you ever looked at a picture of one of the lead Warhammer 40k characters, like Horus Lupercal or Khârn the Betrayer, and thought to yourself “but what would he look like as a frog?” No, us neither, but it’s a question that tattoo artist Dan Abreu is answering anyway, with a series of amphibian mashups.

UK-based Abreu posted a photograph of a cold-blooded World Eaters Khorne Berserker tattoo on his Instagram on Monday, and shared flashes of froghammer designs to the ‘Warhammer 40k fans’ facebook group.

Warhammer 40k frog tattoos by Dan Abreu -Warhammer 40k frog tattoos by Dan Abreu - on the left a frog grey knight - on the right the bottom half of frog-warmaster horus, and the head and sword of the frog Emperor of MankindWarhammer 40k frog tattoos by Dan Abreu - Commissar Yarrick and the God Emperor of Mankind, but frogsWarhammer 40k frog tattoos by Dan Abreu - Astra Militarum Krieg and smoking Cadian, Adeptus Mechanicus, tyranidWarhammer 40k frog tattoos by Dan Abreu - frog Ork, tyranid, imperial guardsman with banner, ultramarineWarhammer 40k frog tattoos by Dan Abreu - frog tau, sister of battle, custodes, commissar, imperial noble
Abreu has designs for batrachian fighters from just about every Warhammer 40k faction – not to mention a frog Emperor of Mankind. On December 8 2022 he posted a completed Horus Lupercal “in glorious frog form” to Instagram.

Warhammer 40k frog tattoos by Dan Abreu - Warmaster Horus as a frog, a black armoured cartoon frog wielding a huge mace

According to Abreu’s information page on Township Tattoos, he “specialises in his own take on the traditional style, through colourful, illustrative designs”. Traditional or old-school tattoos use clean black outlines and bold colours, usually with minimal shading, which is certainly visible in these bright and froggy space warlords.

There’s certainly demand for this unique style of Warhammer 40k mashup, as there are a lot of positive comments on Abreu’s Instagram from people who want their own froghammer ink. Abreu comments that he should “hopefully have a frog Mortarion to post” soon, suggesting someone has already committed to adding a sickly Death Guard amphibian somewhere on their body.

Ordinarily when we read “Warhammer” and “frog” in the same sentence we assume it’s a reference to the Slann Mage Priests, the giant psychic toads found in Warhammer The Old World and Total War: Warhammer III. If you’re a fan of fat fantasy frog friends, good news –  a fantastic new Slann model was previewed at the Las Vegas Open as part of the Seraphon range refresh, and may arrive as soon as this Summer.

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

