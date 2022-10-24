Full Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann range drops this week

Games Workshop is gearing up to release its full range of Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann products, with pre-orders kicking off on October 29. A Warhammer Community post from October 23 shows us exactly what to expect from the Squats – namely, a new codex, combat patrol box, and various mini kits.

We’ve already seen the army’s subfaction rules and stratagems teaser, but GW gives us the full lineup in Sunday’s post. The Leagues of Votann Combat Patrol box includes one Kâhl, ten Hearthkyn Warriors, there Hernkyn Pioneers, and five Cthonian Beserks. The Einhyr Hearthguard, the very first of the Leagues to be revealed, are also present in the pre-order – with GW showing off an Einhyr Champion mini along with the Hearthguard.

The hefty Brôkhyr Thunderkyn are joined by their fellows, the Brôkhyr Iron-masters. The Hernkyn Pioneers rumble onto the scene in their hoverbikes, while the Hernkyn Warriors assemble in defence. Floating bikes aren’t the only way to get around, either: the Kin pre-order also brings the Sagitaur and Hekaton Land Fortress as its vehicles of choice. Finally, there’s the brutal Cthonian Beserks and the psychic Grimnyr.

The Leagues of Votann codex will be available both as a regular hardback and an embossed Collector’s Edition version. Anyone who’s been following the Kin knows there was a big Leagues of Votann nerf before release (and a nerf apology video). Amended rules for the army can be downloaded from Warhammer Community, but GW hasn’t mentioned whether any changes have been made to the print versions going up for pre-order.

You can find more details in Sunday’s Warhammer Community post. For more Warhammer 40k, check out our factions guide. We even have some tips for painting miniatures so you can kit your Kin out in style.