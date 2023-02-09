Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar prices to jump 6% from March 6

Wargaming fans can expect Warhammer 40k prices to rise “about 6%” on March 6. Games Workshop announced the price rise on Thursday via its Warhammer Community website, stating that almost all its Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar miniatures will cost more, as well as some of its hobby products.

The firm attributes the price increases to the ongoing inflation crisis in the United Kingdom and much of the West, stating: “Stuff costs more to make and more to move, and Warhammer is not immune to these changes.”

The 6% figure refers to average price increases for plastic miniatures. Games Workshop says that prices will also increase for resin miniatures (including those made by the subsidiary Forge World), Games Workshop’s Standard and Artificer brushes for painting miniatures, and spray paints.

The price of Warhammer 40k starter sets and Age of Sigmar starter sets will not increase. Neither will paint sets, paint pots, Citadel tools, Warhammer 40k codex army rulebooks, Age of Sigmar battletomes, rulebooks, and synthetic brushes.

Games Workshop published its half-year financial results on its investor portal on January 10, declaring a pre-tax profit of $101.5 million / £83.6 million for the first half of financial year 2022-23. The report adds that the firm declared shareholder dividends of $65.8 million / £54.2 million during the half year.

This is a fall in pre-tax profit of $5.6 million / £4.6 million compared with the same period in financial year 2021-22. The firm attributes this primarily to a number of lucrative licensing deals that were signed in 21-22 and pumped up the accounts, and doesn’t expect any licensing revenue from a proposed Warhammer 40k movie deal with Amazon this financial year. GW identifies several other factors that impacted on profitability in the report, including lost sales to Russia during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.