March 2023 Humble Bundle loaded with Warhammer 40k RPGs

The latest Humble RPG Bundle is filled with rulebooks, adventures, supplements, and GM screens for the Warhammer 40k: Dark Heresy, Only War, Black Crusade, and Dark Heresy 2nd edition RPGs. The $25 / £20.32 bundle includes the core rulebooks and 40 other supplements in digital form, and is available until April 6.

As ever with Humble Bundle, there’s three bundle levels – buying everything from the top bundle separately would cost you $747 / £615. All the bundles come with a voucher for 15% off in the Cubicle 7 games webstore and a discount coupon for one month’s membership of the streaming service Warhammer+.

The basic $1 / £0.82 bundle contains the introductory adventures Only War: Eleventh Hour, Black Crusade: Broken Chains, and Dark Heresy: Edge of Darkness, plus the supplements Only War: Salvaging Solace and Dark Heresy: Salvation Demands Sacrifice.

The $15 / £12.19 bundle adds: Game Master’s Kits for Dark Heresy, Dark Heresy 2nd edition, Only War, and Black Crusade; all three adventures in the Haarlock’s Legacy and The Apostasy Gambit trilogies for Dark Heresy; the Dark Heresy expansions The Lathe Worlds and Book of Judgment; and the Black Crusade adventure Binding Contracts.

The 46-item bundle will set you back $25 / £20.32, has everything from the previous two levels, and comes with core rulebooks for Dark Heresy, Dark Heresy 2nd edition, Black Crusade, and Only War. It also has a massive haul of supplements for each game – the complete product line from each game, as far as we can tell.

You have until 10am PST / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on April 6 to pick up the bundle.

Unlike Cubicle 7’s current Warhammer 40k RPG Wrath and Glory – which we rate as one of the best tabletop RPGs – Dark Heresy is focused on investigation and intrigue over action and adventure. Players control low-powered servants of the Inquisition. Detailed rules for characters from other Warhammer 40k factions like the Adeptus Mechanicus, Sisters of Battle, and even Grey Knights appear in supplements.

Only War and Black Crusade are spin-off games that use a similar rules engine based on the same d100 tabletop RPG dice system, tweaked to focus on Astra Militarum and Chaos Space Marine characters. Cubicle 7’s upcoming Warhammer 40k RPG: Imperium Maledictum – out on March 23 – uses a similar d100 engine.