New Warhammer 40k Space Marine librarian is here, is swole

Games Workshop has shown off the model for a new Warhammer 40k Space Marine Terminator Librarian, based on a design from the 40k 10th edition teaser trailer. The figure was revealed on the Warhammer Community website on Monday, and joins a line-up of new figures that will arrive with the new edition of the sci-fi wargame this summer.

This model is a truly sizable lad, scaled to stand tall alongside the new sculpts for Space Marine Terminator infantry that will launch with Warhammer 40k 10th edition.

In the 40k universe Space Marine Librarians are battle-psykers, able to channel the fickle pyschic energy of the warp and unleash it in war. The natty looking helmet on the model is a psychic hood, which provides protection from enemy psykers, while the ornate Force-axe the Librarian wields allows him to channel his psychic abilities directly into an opponent’s face in melee combat.

Although the example figure is painted as an Ultramarine, According to the WarCom article this new figure is “Chapter-agnostic – featuring no specific symbols or logos – so you can easily add him to your existing force” – so he’ll be equally at home in your Blood Angels or Iron Hands.

The teaser trailer for 10th edition 40k shows this Librarian battling against the Tyranids‘ terrifying psychic monsters, and ultimately losing. It’s looking likely that psychic combat will feature in the 10th edition launch box, and possibly in the Warhammer 40k starter sets available for new players throughout 10th edition.

Monday’s WarCom article doesn’t provide any details on how psychic powers will work in 10th edition, but promises that more details will come on Tuesday.