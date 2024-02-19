New Warhammer 40k Tau Empire mini rides an alien cat-lizard

The Kroot Lone-Spear is a solitary hunter that throws explosive-tipped spears from the back of a chameleonic Kalamandras riding beast.

Warhammer 40k Tau Empire Kroot Lone-Spear armed with an explosive-tipped javelin riding a reptilian Kalamandras
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

Games Workshop has revealed another new Warhammer 40k T’au Empire miniature, the Kroot Lone-Spear, via the Warhammer Community website. This scouting loner rides a creature called a Kalamandras, a lizard-like beast with chameleonic skin.

This is the latest of several T’au Empire reveals for Warhammer 40k, following on from the Kroot Hunting Pack box set and new models for Kroot Hounds. Games Workshop teased the Lone-Spear’s silhouette during its winter previews, but this is our first glimpse at the full miniature.

Warhammer 40k Tau Empire Kroot Lone-Spear armed with an explosive-tipped javelin riding a reptilian Kalamandras, shown from several angles and in close up

When we saw the teaser silhouette we guessed that the Kroot would be riding on another Krootiform sub-species, but the Kalamandras looks to be equal parts cat, lizard, and salamander, without the birdlike quills and beak associated with the Kroot and their offshoots. Whatever else it is, it’s clearly a Very Good Boy.

According to a Warhammer Community post from Monday, the Lone-Spear has two weapon options, explosive-tipped javelins and the Kroot long gun.

YouTube Thumbnail

Explosive-tipped javelins “can blast apart armoured troops… and a lucky hit on a tank can do significant damage”. WarCom states they’re a “convenient weapon to hurl while riding at speed”, suggesting they have the Assault weapon ability.

Warhammer 40k Tau Empire Kroot Lone-Spear armed with a Kroot Long Gun, plus weapon stats

The Kroot Long Gun has long range, good ballistic skill, S6, AP-2, and Damage 3. WarCom states it “can even pick individual soldiers out of crowded fortifications, striking down medics and weapon teams”, suggesting it has the Precision weapon ability.

Lone-Spears act as force multipliers for other Kroot units with their Advanced Scouting ability. Once a Lone-Spear has an enemy unit with a shooting attack, other Kroot units can re-roll rolls to hit that target until the end of the turn.

Warhammer 40k Tau Empire Kroot Lone-Spear riding a reptilian Kalamandras accompanied by a pack of Kroot Hounds, with the rules for Advanced Scouting

This will be useful in allowing Kroot to act as a standalone Warhammer 40k faction without the benefit of the marker light support available to other T’au Empire units.

The WarCom post specifies that Long-Spears will be “in the second wave of releases” for the Kroot, after the army box set which drops with early access to the T’au Warhammer 40k Codex.

If you’re a fan of big aliens springing up where you hadn’t expected them, make sure you check out this absurdly awesome Warhammer 40k Tyranid carnival float, which invaded the small town of Torelló earlier this month.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)