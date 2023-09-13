You could be the next Warhammer+ animator

Games Workshop is searching for a "3D Generalist" with skills across the whole 3D animation discipline to join the Warhammer animation team.

Screenshot from the Warhammer animation Astartes by Syama Pedersen, close up of a Space Marine in power armor, with a spatter of blood across his armor

Published:

Warhammer 40kWarhammer Age of Sigmar

If you want to create Warhammer animations for a living, now’s your chance – Games Workshop is recruiting a 3D Generalist to join the Warhammer+ animation team. “The ability to create AAA-level rigged and textured humanoid and non-humanoid characters” from Warhammer 40k factions and Age of Sigmar armies is essential for the role.

Fans of Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar have until 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT on September 27 to apply. The role is fully remote, “but you will need to work seamlessly with a team based primarily in Lenton, Nottingham”, according to the job description.

YouTube Thumbnail

Games Workshop does not list a salary for this position. You can apply on the Games Workshop jobs website, and will need to provide a show reel demonstrating your “3D modelling, VFX and surfacing skills”.

The role will involve working across “a variety of software suites”, though the aforementioned character models will be “used in the Unreal Engine”, so animators with video game industry experience should have the necessary skills.

However, this isn’t as specialised a role as you might find in a large development studio. “Creating static mesh and skeletal mesh props and environmental items” is another essential requirement of the job. Desirable skills include “knowledge of particle effect creation” and “experience making both whole and destroyed versions of assets”.

YouTube Thumbnail

The successful candidate will “work closely with the Lead Animator to deliver on the animation tasks required for each episode”, as well as engaging with the “director, production manager, and wider animations team” plus “internal Games Workshop stakeholders”.

Games Workshop has been recruiting a lot of creatives lately; if animation isn’t for you, check out our articles about the Age of Sigmar illustrator position, a role as an ‘Eavy Metal trainee model painter, and even a new lead designer for Warhammer 40k, all of which are still open to applications at time of writing.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.