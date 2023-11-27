Is this Games Workshop’s smallest ever free Warhammer model?

We know, we know, free stuff is always good, and size isn’t everything – but Games Workshop’s in-store free Warhammer model for December might be the smallest one the firm has ever given away.

The free ‘Miniature of the Month’, available in Warhammer stores from Saturday, December 2, is a single Space Marine Rhino transport for Legions Imperialis, GW’s brand new, down-scaled miniature wargame for fighting massive battles in the Horus Heresy civil war setting.

Measuring 1.4 inches (35mm) long, about one inch (24mm) wide, and just 0.6 inches (15mm) high, it’s properly teeny. It’s only just over one third as tall as a Primaris Space Marine intercessor; and, if you laid that intercessor down flat on his back alongside this tiny baby APC, the rhino’s entire length would only just reach his shoulder pads.

Still; you do get to pick up the Rhino mini free from your local store starting Saturday (as long as stocks last) – so if you’re quick, it’s an easy way to try out painting miniatures at a much smaller scale than the regular Warhammer 40k factions and Age of Sigmar armies you may be used to.

Per Monday’s Warhammer Community article, Saturday, December 2 is also the official Warhammer 40k Legions Imperialis release date, so you can pre-order the starter box now – and, as it happens, that box has no rhinos, so this dinky little freebie is worth nabbing alongside it if you can.

GW’s also knocked up a handy painting tutorial video you can watch below, if you fancy doing it up in Heresy era Death Guard colours – though that does involve pledging yourself to Mortarion, the bug-winged traitor primarch of Nurgle, as well as the arch-traitor himself, Warmaster Horus Lupercal.

If you’re not yet decided on whether to dip into GW’s new (sort of) Epic scale wargame, check out our comprehensive Legions Imperialis review by Tim Linward (who’s been waiting for this release for a long time).

If you do buy in, we’d strongly recommend following our Legions Imperialis build guide, as it contains some invaluable tips and tricks to help you deal with these much smaller models, from unboxing to a fully painted army.

For other Warhammer 40k news, check out this new series that’s perfect for Warhammer 40k animation fans – or the incoming John Blanche biography that celebrates the legendary Warhammer artist’s 40 years working with Games Workshop.