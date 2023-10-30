Baldur’s Gate 3 actors end fake rivalry with ‘get along’ shirt

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Shadowheart and Lae’zel are not bosom buds at the start of the game. In fact that’s a bit of an understatement: they’ll literally kill each other without your intervention. But now, it seems, the characters’ voice actors Jennifer English and Devora Wilde are setting an example in burying the (fictional) hatchet, taking part in the MCM London Comic Con Baldur’s Gate 3 panel on Friday October 27 wearing the same ‘get along shirt’.

The pair played up their Baldur’s Gate 3 characters’ rivalry by sharing an oversized t-shirt labeled ‘our get along shirt’ as they sat on stage at the ExCeL, London to answer questions about the game and their performances.

Later, Wilde posted a video to Twitter of the pair still strutting around in the shirt, and in character, with the caption “Shart Nation and Lae’s Baes call a truce”.

The garment looks to be based off a piece of fan-art of the Baldur’s Gate 3 companionsclass="gallery"> by artist Fei Nocheclass="gallery">, showing a grumpy Shadowheart and Lae’zel in a shirt with the same caption. Naturally, the rivalry between Shadowheartclass="gallery"> and Lae’zelclass="gallery"> was the perfect fodder for cutesy fan art and shipping – what better than to take two characters who can’t stand one another and portray them begrudgingly getting along?

The outpouring of love for their characters is something the Baldur’s Gate 3 voice cast has obviously been very aware of, with many of the actors chiming in at various times on social media. The actors have been propelled to nerdom celebrity ever since Larian’s RPG hit the shelves. They’ve since delighted fans by reprising their roles at various times in clips or full videos like this celebrity DnD game with High Rollers.

