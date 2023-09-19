Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors are playing a real DnD one shot

Baldur’s Gate 3’s voice actors are appearing in a D&D one shot on the Dungeons and Dragons series High Rollers. Seven of the main Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors are appearing in the episode, which airs at 11:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm BST on the High Rollers Twitch channel, and they’re each playing the Baldur’s Gate 3 companion they voice in the video game.

So that means we have Jennifer English playing the half-elf 5e Cleric Shadowheart, Samantha Béart as the 5e Tiefling Barbarian Karlach, Theo Solomon as the 5e Warlock Wyll, Tim Downie as the 5e Wizard Gale, Neil Newbon as the Vampire 5e Rogue Astarion, and Devora Wilde as the Githyanki 5e Fighter Lae’zel. It probably helps that Wizards of the Coast already released character sheets for these guys.

This Friday at 7pm BST, join the cast of Baldur's Gate 3 for a D&D adventure with @HighRollersDnD! Tune in at https://t.co/UpAKWb6HD7 pic.twitter.com/fLOhr8BFke — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 18, 2023

As she’s tagged in the announcement tweet, it seems like Amelia Tyler, the Baldur’s Gate 3 narrator, is also playing on High Rollers – though given that she’s a disembodied voice in the game, we don’t yet know what her character will be.

The obvious assumption would be Dungeon Master, but it’s confirmed that High Rollers DM Mark Hulmes is in the DM seat. Perhaps she’ll be a 5e Bard? It would be thematically appropriate, and cover a DnD class not yet used by one of the BG3 companions.

There doesn’t seem to be a spot for her in the below image, showing the gaming table, but on Twitter she’s confirmed “I’m definitely in the show… and that’s all I’m saying.”

If this game sounds like your jam, but you can’t make the livestream, don’t dismay! The game will be available both as a vod and on the High Rollers podcast feed shortly after it airs.

High Rollers is a British Actual Play series that began in 2016. Its second major campaign, Aerois, just wrapped up a couple of months ago.

