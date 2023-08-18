BG3 Dark Urge player collects every single corpse they make

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Dark Urge is one of the more interesting Origins in the DnD game, as you must decide whether to resist or give in to the mysterious, murderous intent bubbling away inside you. This player definitely chose the latter, and then took it a little bit too far when they decided to transport every character and creature they’ve killed and display them all in one horrible murder house.

Like a scene from Hannibal, corpses are piled high or artistically arranged in the Baldur’s Gate 3 images shared by Reddit user Caufenkamp of their Dark Urge playthrough. “I always thought it would be cool to see a visualization of all those you fight in a game,” says the Reddit user, who assures the half-amused, half-disturbed BG3 community that they’re not crazy.

Obviously a gigantic corpse pile is quite the statement piece, though a little gaudy for our home decor tastes. Even with a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod used to increase carry weight, it must’ve been no mean feat to transport all these dead to the right place, and then sort them into categories like Caufenkamp has done. More than anything else, we’re disturbed by what this act must’ve done to their PC – presumably they more than meet the Baldur’s Gate 3 system requirements.

You can also see some step by step process pics below. Apparently there were some obstacles in curating the perfect corpse collection, with large creatures being too heavy to pick up, and some corpses – especially monster and animal corpses – disappearing over time.

The player says they have just finished Act 1, so still have quite a lot of Baldur’s Gate 3 playtime left to go. More updates are promised. They point out that they haven’t been excessively focused on murder. “I’m doing a ‘good’ run, so I’m not going out of my way by any means,” they say, ominously adding, “perhaps I should next run?”

