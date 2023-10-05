Sexy Gortash mod turns BG3 villain into Black Veil Brides singer

A Baldur’s Gate 3 mod creator has given Gortash a new look, and BG3 fans have used it to create the sexy villain of their D&D dreams. One creation birthed by the mod looks like a real-life celebrity – Andy Biersack, best known as the rock vocalist of Black Veil Brides.

The original Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, known as ‘Gortash Facelift’, was shared by user Pooteeweet on Nexus Mods. This gives you the option to change Gortash’s hair and face to create “a handsome, younger looking man”. While the thirst traps vary from person to person, it’s Moonkissedagara’s Gortash that bears a striking resemblance to Biersack.

Here’s the screenshot Moonkissedagara uploaded on September 19:

And here’s a Black Veil Brides music video, for comparison:

We’re not the only ones who spotted the similarities. A Reddit post from October 1 includes several Baldur’s Gate fans making the Biersack comparison. Others compare sexy Gortash to British actors Ed Skrein and Dominic Sherwood.

And then the comparisons get really specific. “He looks like he’s going to start a TikTok podcast about entrepreneurship while fervently denying he’s a trust fund baby”, writes Redditor Daggerxdarling.

Gortash isn’t the only Baldur’s Gate 3 character getting mod makeovers. The same has happened to the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions – for example, the Handsome Squidward Astarion of the BG3 mod that makes companions black. Tavs can get in on the action, too. While the new Magic Mirror of BG3 patch 2 gives you mid-game customization options, it can’t turn you into a BG3 cambion like this mod can.

For more Baldur’s Gate, here’s our advice on creating a great Baldur’s Gate 3 build for your Baldur’s Gate 3 party. We can also recommend something a little sillier – here’s how it went when I played Baldur’s Gate 3 hard mode as myself.