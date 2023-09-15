Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets you play a proper devil

A new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod lets you play as a demon: with big bat wings, red skin, horns, the lot. This Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, ‘Half Demon’, adds a new playable DnD race to the game. As its title suggests, it features Cambions, a half-demon creature that’s spawned from devils and mortals getting it on (and if you thought that’s what 5e Tieflings were, you need to brush up on your DnD lore).

Originally uploaded to Nexus Mods on September 8, in just a week the Half Demon Baldur’s Gate 3 mod has racked up a sizable 13,000 downloads. It adds Cambions to the game as a playable subrace, and according to the mod’s maker Eternaldole, a very strong one at that.

By their creator’s own admission, the Cambions are “really strong, like, insanely overpowered”. Just a quick glance at the Cambion ability progression will confirm that. You get something new to play with on literally every level up.

At level 10, Cambions get a powerful, and very cool looking devil form. At level 9, you can summon two friendly Cambion sisters to help you out. And at level 8, you get a ridiculous cantrip ‘I Am Atomic’, which deals 10d8 + 40 (!) radiant damage in an explosion around you. For reasons that are probably obvious, Eternaldole suggests you wait for your second playthrough before trying this mod out, at least if you care about the challenge.

There’s a decent bit of infernal representation in Baldur’s Gate 3 already. Among your Baldur’s Gate 3 companions you have the Tiefling Karlach – though, thanks to a misunderstanding, you’re originally led to believe she’s a devil. Then you have Wyll, the DnD Warlock who gets cursed to look like a demon early in the game. And then there’s all the underworld meddlings you can get wrapped up in over the course of the story. But none of the game’s playable characters have wings, or this level of ridiculous demonic power.

More recently, and after lots of fan requests, Eternaldole has created a more balanced version of the Cambion mod, which tones down a lot of their abilities, and removes some of the more powerful stuff. However, they do say that the overpowered version is the one that’s more “true to design”.

