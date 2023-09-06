Baldur’s Gate 3 mod turns Astarion into Handsome Squidward

Yes, you did read that correctly. Someone’s made a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod that transforms Astarion into the much-memed handsome Squidward. Uploaded to Nexus Mods by TheMightyWaffle156 on September 4, Handsome Astarion makes the Baldur’s Gate 3 companion ten times more beautiful, according to the mod’s description.

This states that the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod “improves greatly upon Astarion’s appearance, making him more beautiful than ever before.” It essentially just swaps out the head model for Astarion for this new, more chiseled version, and can be easily installed by dropping a downloadable folder into Baldur’s Gate’s ‘data’ folder. It’ll only have conflicts if you have other mods installed that mess with Astarion’s face. Obviously, you should swap them out for this one right now.

The Handsome Astarion mod currently has 157 unique downloads – not bad for such a small and silly tweak. This hopefully means 157 people are right now running around in Baldur’s Gate 3 with an Astarion that looks like handsome Squidward. Truly the way it was meant to be played.

There’s a Baldur’s Gate 3 mod for everything now, from making flutes less bulky (not a euphemism), to letting you explore the world with WASD keyboard controls. There are even mods that reskin the dice you roll when you make a skill check. We’ve covered some of the best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods in our dedicated guide.

