Bullying Shadowheart is the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrun strat

A Baldur's Gate 3 speedrunner has smashed the four minute mark with a trick that involves slaying Shadowheart and shoving her in a box.

Baldur's Gate 3 speedrun - Shadowheart close up showing her hand

Published:

Baldur's Gate 3

A Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunner has beaten the game in under four minutes, thanks to a grisly trick that lets you bypass large chunks of Larian’s acclaimed RPG. The record breaking speedrunner, ImTaiyl, shot through to what may well be Baldur’s Gate 3’s worst ending in 3:57, playing as the BG3 companion Gale, and murdering Shadowheart twice in the process.

In our previous coverage of a 10 minute speedrun by Mae, we noted that Gale is the character to pick if you want to speedrun Baldur’s Gate. That’s not just because you can use the Baldur’s Gate 3 spell Enhanced Leap to zoom around the map, and for all kinds of shenanigans. It’s also because there’s a really bad early ending for Gale where you blow him up at the closure of Act 2, killing your friends and releasing the mindflayer curse on everyone else who’s infected. You win!

YouTube Thumbnail

Now a new trick has enabled speedrunners to slash their times in half. It’s nicknamed ‘Shadow boxing’, and it involves murdering your good friend Shadowheart, stuffing her in a trunk, box, or other container, setting it on fire, and waving it around. For some reason, doing this at the start of Act 2 allows you to skip right to the final interaction, which – if you’re playing Gale – allows you to end the game with the aforementioned explosion.

ImTaiyl’s speedrun, however, has a new use for Shadowboxing, using it as soon as you crash the mindflayer ship to skip parts of Act 1, then again in Act 2 to get right to the end. Poor cleric can’t catch a break. According to ImTaiyl’s record breaking stream on August 3, the Shadowheart trick is fiddly, and only saves you a little bit of time in Act 1, so it’s no mean feat to get a sub 4 minute time.

We’re enjoying the saga of Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunning, as well as tales of the wacky hijinks people are getting up to in the game, like turning the narrator into Matt Berry, or becoming a disturbing serial killer. If you haven’t yet picked your dream team, check out our Baldur’s Gate 3 party composition guide. You might also want to know approximately how long Baldur’s Gate 3 is for regular humans.

Wargamer’s resident deck-builder, Matt lives and breathes Magic: the Gathering, enjoys old school DnD (OSR, anyone?), and is being trained in Warhammer 40k by means of painting Orks. You can find his past writings on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. (He/Him)

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.