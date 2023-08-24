Tiktoker turns Baldur’s Gate 3 narrator into Matt Berry

Have you ever wondered what the world would be like if Matt Berry played the role of Baldur’s Gate 3 narrator? Whatever the answer, wonder no more – an impeccable impressionist on TikTok has turned this Baldur’s Gate 3 dream into a reality. In a video from August 10, Ben Kearns affects the voice of the What We Do in the Shadows actor, opening with: “Good God man, aren’t you done with the character creation yet?”

The second most important thing Matt Berry is known for is his work in series like The IT Crowd, The Mighty Boosh, and Toast of London. The first most important thing he’s known for is his unusual pronunciation of words. Kearns has this down to a T – the Tiktok video below features an idiosyncratic take on the narrator line “Something stirs deep within you. Power. Authoritayyy.”

A quick insight check before you watch the video – like the real Matt Berry, this video is filled with a combination of rude words and British-isms.

Unsurprisingly, Kearns’ Berry is keen to narrate some of the Baldur’s Gate 3 romances. Rather than your regular Baldur’s Gate 3 companions, however, the skit focuses on your attempts to seduce Owlbears and DnD dragons.

We live in a world where AI can – for better or worse – recreate celebrity voices and make them say anything. Kearns’ video is refreshingly analogue, though.

There are no computers involved here; he’s just a dab hand at a Matt Berry impression. His TikTok is filled with videos of Kearns inserting Berry into different areas of pop culture, taking over for everyone from Wario to God of War’s Kratos.

Kearns isn’t the only person finding the funny side of Baldur’s Gate 3. BG3 character creator memes have been around since the game’s release, and even the original narrator has shared a BG3 blooper reel. For every min-maxer taking their Baldur’s Gate 3 builds seriously, there’s a Dark Urge player collecting corpses.