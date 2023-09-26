Gale hates everyone in Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 3

It seems Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 3 has caused as many problems as it’s fixed, with many fans online reporting new bugs in their BG3 games. Perhaps the most ironic of these is a bug affecting Gale. He’s famously an easy-to-please companion who falls in love with Tav at the drop of a hat – but thanks to the new patch dropped on September 22, he’s drastically changed his tune.

Some players who want to romance this Baldur’s Gate 3 companion may find they get an icy reception, even if Gale’s approval rating is high. The video below shows Gale rebuffing a player who’s meant to be a dear friend:

The same bug has been reported by users on Reddit, including one that laments the amount of Gale-related bugs they’ve seen throughout Baldur’s Gate 3. “Gale now treats you like crap with high approval rating”, writes Reddit user Midnightsheepling. “It’s getting really difficult to keep it up with all of the weird bugs going on with him.”

Gale isn’t the only one experiencing performance issues after patch three. One Reddit post notes that Wyll’s story in act three is now bugged, and certain NPCs are also experiencing issues. Doors, dialogue, and various Baldur’s Gate 3 spells also don’t seem to be working as they should.

What’s more, fans are irked by several of the intentional changes Larian Studios made in the patch. The new shared stash feature, which is designed to transfer important items carried by a companion when they leave your party, is irritating (and over-encumbering) players left and right. The Reddit post also notes unpopular cosmetic changes, such as new dye colors and a visual change to one grumpy, hairless cat.

Despite these unintended issues, BG3 did tackle a lot of existing bugs in the game (you can see the extent of the work in the full patch notes). This includes a full release of the game on Mac after Larian had delayed the Baldur’s Gate 3 Mac release.

For more on Baldur’s Gate 3 news, check out the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod that makes your companions black. Or, if you need advice on your Baldur’s Gate 3 builds, here’s all you need to know about the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes and Baldur’s Gate 3 races.