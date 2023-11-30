At last, Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 epilogues give us closure

If you wanted to know more about what happened to the BG3 gang after the game ended, you’re in luck – Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 gives you that exact opportunity. The game now features new playable epilogues set six months after the core story. In a November 30 update, Larian calls these “the culmination of every choice and consequence that you’ve made since the very start of your adventure”.

We know Baldur’s Gate 3 has thousands of possible endings based on the minute choices you make at every turn, and the epilogues seem to be further evidence of this. Larian says the new epilogues will be “a gigantic tree of permutations that leads to an opportunity to reflect on that journey before you say goodbye”.

“For the writers of Larian, this ‘final goodbye’ has resulted in some of the most complex writing in the game thus far, as it takes advantage of Baldur’s Gate 3’s reactivity across the entire adventure.”

The epilogues promise new cinematics, letters and updates from characters you’ve met, and reunions with the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions (unless you managed to get them all killed, we assume). “Though happy endings are never guaranteed, this final scene aims to bring closure to your personal story, based on your choices”, Larian adds.

Gale and Lae’zel are promised new cinematic endings, and everyone gets fancy new clothes for your shindig. Larian also promises new music and new characters to meet at camp.

As if this wasn’t enough, Patch 5 also introduces two new game modes. Honor Mode is the new hardest mode in the game, ousting Tactician Mode (meaning I’m going to have to do my Baldur’s Gate 3 hard mode as myself challenge all over again). Plus, there’s Custom Mode, which can be used to make the game feel more (or less) like the original tabletop RPG than ever before.

Larian promises even more in the patch, which is already live. The update post tells us to expect quality of life updates, Korean-language subtitles, improved kissing scenes for your Baldur’s Gate 3 romances, and new changes for anyone indulging in BG3 Mind Flayer powers.

If (like us) you’re still playing Baldur’s Gate 3 after 300 hours, here are a few new Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to consider.