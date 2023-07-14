DnD Bladesinging 5e subclass guide

The DnD Bladesinging subclass combines dexterous dancing with supreme spellcasting. Here’s a Wizard that can move their hands to create powerful magic and swing a sword – then move their feet to get the heck out of dodge. If you want the best of both words in combat, the Bladesinging 5e Wizard is a solid choice of subclass.

Below you’ll find all you need to build a Bladesinging DnD Wizard – surely the best dancer of all the DnD classes. We’ll cover the best DnD races and Wizard spells 5e to create your perfect DnD character build.

Here’s your guide to the DnD Bladesinging 5e subclass:

DnD Bladesinging 5e features

Here are all the features your character can access as a Bladesinging 5e Wizard:

Training in War and Song

Level: Two

Your Bladesinger automatically gains proficiency with light DnD armor and a DnD weapon of your choice (as long as it’s melee and one-handed). As they’re natural dancers, Bladesinging Wizards also have proficiency with the Performance DnD skill.

Bladesong

Level: Two

Bladesingers only wear light armor as they need agility to perform their Bladesong. This is a form of elven magic which grants several in-game benefits:

Your armor class is temporarily boosted by a number equal to your Intelligence modifier.

Your walking speed increases by ten feet.

You have advantage on Acrobatics checks.

You add a bonus (equal to your Intelligence modifier) to Constitution saving throws to maintain concentration on a 5e spell.

A Wizard’s Bladesong lasts for a minute as long as it’s not interrupted, and it can be used a number of times per long rest 5e equal to your proficiency bonus. If your Bladesinger becomes incapacitated 5e, uses shields or medium/heavy armor, or makes a two-handed weapon attack, the Bladesong ends. It can also be dismissed deliberately by the caster at any time.

Extra Attack

Level: Six

This lets you attack twice when you use an attack action instead of once. One of these attacks can also be used to cast a DnD cantrip.

Song of Defense

While Bladesong is active, a Bladesinging Wizard can use the ability to soak up damage. This means, when you take damage, you can spend a reaction and a spell slot to reduce the damage. The damage reduced is equal to the spell slot’s level multiplied by five.

Song of Victory

With Song of Victory, you can add your Intelligence modifier to the damage of melee weapon attacks. Bear in mind Bladesong must be active for you to do so.

Tips for playing a Bladesinging 5e Wizard

Bladesinging 5e races

When it comes to races from the Player’s Handbook, the DnD Elf is the obvious choice – in particular the High Elf. This subrace boosts your Intelligence DnD stat, nabs you an extra Wizard cantrip, and expands your weapon proficiencies. A Variant DnD Human can also offer flexibility (and a free feat).

If you’re playing with other DnD books, the Warforged 5e is another solid option. This race gets a natural AC and Constitution boost, which helps keep your Bladesinger alive. It’s also worth remembering that, thanks to the Custom Origins rules in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, any DnD race could be modified to have the right stats for Bladesinging.

Bladesinging 5e spells

While Bladesingers are a bit more involved in martial combat than other Wizards, they’re still a member of the world’s squishiest DnD class. This means defensive spells like Shield 5e and Absorb Elements are a must-have.

Another essential is Haste 5e, which gives an AC boost, a speed buff, advantage on Dexterity saving throws, and an extra attack per turn. After that, consider spells like Mirror Image that make your Wizard harder to hit.

As for offensive spells, there are plenty that’ll make your melee attacks more potent. Booming Blade and Green-flame Blade 5e are solid options, as are Shadow Blade and Spirit Shroud.

Bladesinging 5e feats

As a Bladesinging Wizard, you’ll need to balance your Intelligence, Constitution and Dexterity (and maybe even Strength, if you’re feeling really ambitious). This means you might not want to waste time taking 5e feats when you could be inflating your ability scores.

If you do fancy a feat, here are some of the best options for a Bladesinger:

Elven Accuracy – Elves get a Dex boost and the option to reroll if they have advantage.

Mobile – An extra ten feet of speed and the ability to avoid opportunity attacks.

Resilient – You gain a stat boost and proficiency with its saving throws (Dexterity or Constitution are the best choice here).

War Caster – You’re even better at maintaining concentration on spells, and you can cast spells when an attack of opportunity triggers.

That’s all you need to know to play a Bladesinging 5e Wizard. If you’ve not got your heart set on this subclass, here are some others that mix spellcasting and combat. Introducing the Hexblade Warlock 5e and the Eldritch Knight 5e.