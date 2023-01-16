DnD Warforged 5E race guide

Originally built as weapons of war in Eberron, the DnD Warforged is a construct of metal and wood that vaguely resembles a humanoid soldier. That resemblance has only gotten greater with time, as the Warforged eventually became so advanced that they developed consciousness. These steely creatures have feelings, a pain threshold, and an inner world complex enough to make them into a playable race of their own.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know about the Warforged 5E, one of the DnD races found in the DnD setting of Eberron. We’ve covered all the key stats, some essential flavour for the species, as well as the best DnD classes to choose for your future DnD character builds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the DnD Warforged 5E:

Warforged names

The creators of the Warforged gave them an androgynous appearance, so many of the species don’t identify with any particular gender. There are, of course, always exceptions to rules (and it’s perfectly fine to give your Warforged a gender identity). However, this means there isn’t typically a gendered distinction between Warforged names.

A Warforged’s name is usually chosen, as their given names are numerical in nature and military in function. They might have a nickname, or perhaps they borrowed another humanoid name from a beloved figure.

Here are some examples of Warforged names:

Blue

Cutter

Echo

Forger

Lucky

Pierce

Rune

Slash

Warforged 5E stats

These are the standard Warforged 5E stats:*

Ability score increase +2 Constitution, +1 one other score Size Medium Speed 30ft Languages Common, and one of your choice Traits Constructed Resilience, Sentry’s Rest, Integrated Protection, Specialised Design

*Bear in mind that the custom origins rules in Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything let you modify many of the species’ DnD stats to your liking.

The Constructed Resilience trait grants a Warforged multiple benefits. They don’t need to eat, drink, breathe, or sleep. Additionally, Warforged are immune to magic that puts them to sleep, as well as disease. They even have advantage on saving throws against being poisoned 5E, and Warforged are generally resistant to poison damage.

It’s worth noting that, despite their constructed nature, Warforged can still feel pain and take damage like a humanoid. This means that resting, healing 5e spells, and Medicine skill checks do still affect them.

Warforged D&D characters may not need to sleep, but they do rest and recover. The Sentry’s Rest trait describes what they do while the rest of the party is snoozing; the Warforged spend six hours in an inactive-but-conscious state during a long rest. Essentially, a Warforged can hear and see as normal – so they’re harder to surprise.

Integrated Protection gives the Warforged +1 to their armour class. It also adds special rules regarding DnD armor. According to Eberron: Rising from the Last War, Warforged can only wear armour they’re proficient in, and they need to spend an hour incorporating any armour that isn’t a DnD shield into their body. It also takes an hour to remove it from their person, but the armour can’t ever be removed against the Warforged’s will (providing they’re still alive, that is).

The Specialised Design trait is much simpler. This gives the Warforged proficiency in one of the DnD skills, as well as a particular tool.

Warforged Artificer

The Warforged’s boosted AC and many condition resistances make it an appealing choice for pretty much any class, but there are a few that stand out as ideal picks. One of these is the Warforged Artificer. Pick up a subclass that focuses on creating magic armour, and you’ve got a flavourful character that uses body mods to their full advantage.

The Artificer 5E class already has plenty of utility as a frontline fighter, but the tanky Warforged will keep your character well-protected as they’re lobbing infusions and DnD magic items left and right. Another tool proficiency doesn’t hurt the Artificer, either.

Warforged Barbarian

The Barbarian 5E class eats Constitution for breakfast. You can stack their Unarmoured Defence feature with the Warforged’s already-buffed AC for extra protection on the battlefield, and having a handle on those Con saving throws will keep your character on their feet. Give a Warforged Barbarian a shield and get them to the front of a fight for the perfect damage sponge.

If you’re prepared to dance with potential Exhaustion, the Berserker subclass will give your Warforged even more condition immunities. And while a connection to the natural world doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense lore-wise, the Path of the Beast Barbarian does get to summon beastly allies equal to their Constitution modifier at some point – which could throw up some fun possibilities for a Warforged.

Warforged Cleric

If you’re looking for a spellcasting class, the Cleric 5E is one of the top Warforged choices. Use your +1 stat boost for Wisdom, and you’ve got a Cleric who’ll absorb hits with ease while doling out divine justice. A boost to your Perception also doesn’t hurt when you never sleep.

A War Cleric makes the most thematic sense given the history of the Warforged species, but there’s a wide range of viable subclasses that give a Warforged Cleric major flexibility. The Forge Domain also taps into that body-mod goodness the Artificer gets, letting you meld magic armour with your body.