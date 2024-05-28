We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Hit CRPG Solasta turned into a tabletop DnD book

The Solasta Campaign Rulebook adapts the hugely successful CRPG Solasta: Crown of the Magister for tabletop Dungeons and Dragons 5e.

DnD book, the Solasta Campaign Setting rulebook
Dungeons and Dragons Solasta: Crown of the Magister 

Baldurs Gate 3 may be the best CRPG ever made, but 2020’s Solasta: Crown of the Magister is actually an even more accurate adaptation of the DnD 5e rules into a digital game engine. Fitting, then, that developer Tactical Adventures is releasing the Solasta Campaign Rulebook, a DnD book that lets you bring the Solasta world to your tabletop campaigns.

This is, strictly speaking, a reprint: the first edition of the sourcebook, created in partnership with Rookery Publications, was only available to fans who backed the original Kickstarter campaign for Solasta: Crown of the Magister back in 2019. The new printing makes this DnD supplement available for general audiences.

Solasta Lost Valley screenshot - a battle in the CRPG Solasta betwen a party of adventurers and some apes in a jungle ruin

The book is being published by UK-based tabletop RPG publisher Modiphius. Pre-orders for the book are open now. It’s set to release in September, and cost $45.61 / £35 GBP.

Solasta is a full featured CRPG, but where Baldur’s Gate 3 adapts the DnD 5e rules, Solasta’s mechanics are 100% derived from the DnD 5e system reference document. Four player multiplayer feels like playing on a deluxe virtual tabletop, with a computer in the Dungeon Master’s seat.

Several expansions, like the rather good Solasta Lost Valley, have fleshed out the roster of DnD classes and DnD races available beyond those the developers managed to fit into the release build.

The DnD character creator screen in Solasta, the player designing a Dragonborn Warlock with green scales and steel armor

According to Tactical Adventures’ press release, the new edition of the Solasta Campaign Rulebook will feature “all the new subclasses added to the game post-launch, fully revised and rebalanced”.

The book “contains the complete history for the world of Solasta” and goes in depth on the continent of Ferandragh where Crown of the Magister is set. There are full rules for all the DnD monsters, species, classes, and spells introduced by the videogame as well.

To keep up with the latest DnD news, whether you’re following the upcoming One DnD release date, or want to know about promising DnD games on PC and console, follow Wargamer on Google News.

