Become a lovable trash panda with this DnD homebrew race

Want to be a racoon in DnD? Indie RPG company Pen and Potion has turned your dreams into reality with its Ringlings, a homebrew DnD race of bandit-masked mammals.

Created for Pen and Potion’s work-in-progress DnD setting Ardenia, the Ringlings are an adorable option that we reckon would slot nicely into many campaigns. With natural darkvision and a proficiency for nature and finding lost objects, we can see them making good DnD rogues or DnD rangers.

According to the homebrew PDF, Ringlings are small humanoid creatures, that usually have a good or neutral DnD alignment. For stat upgrades they get a bit of Wisdom and a lot of Dexterity, and apparently they’re excellent “scouts, thieves and trackers”.

This homebrew race includes four variants, each adapted to a different kind of terrain, and each with a different bonus power. For instance, the default Forest Ringlings can cast the 5e Spell ‘Speak with Animals’ once per long rest, while the hardier Mountain Ringlings resist cold damage and have advantage on Strength (Climbing) checks.

Adorably, Jungle Ringlings resemble red pandas, and are better trackers. While Desert Ringlings have camel-like resistance to dehydration and also resist fire damage.

Did you know there are way more playable races in the base game than just the standard DnD tieflings, humans or elves? Check them out in our DnD races guide if you don’t know your Githyanki from your Harengon.