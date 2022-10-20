D&D movie will reveal behind the scenes secrets at London Comic Con

The D&D movie, Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, has a panel dedicated to it at this month’s MCM London Comic Con.

On Sunday, October 30, the final day of the convention, the co-writers and directors of the D&D movie, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will sit down on a panel with producer Jeremy Latcham to share some exclusive content related to the upcoming film.

It seems they’ll be diving behind the scenes, as according to a press release “participants will have the chance to discover all the secrets behind the creation of this truly extraordinary and fun adventure.”

There’ll be plenty of other Honour Among Thieves and DnD content at London Comic Con besides the panel, as the press release also invites fans to “become a Wizard, Rogue, or Fighter” at a stand running sessions with the Dragons of Stormwreck Isle starter set.

Additionally, there’s going to be a photo opportunity with a gelatinous cube, so don’t go running down any dark hallways if you don’t want to get dissolved.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is set to launch on March 3 2023, after numerous delays. Taking place in the popular D&D setting of The Forgotten Realms, it stars Sophia Lilis as a Druid and Chris Pine as a Bard. The movie’s title was revealed for the first time in April, and a teaser trailer was released on July 21.

