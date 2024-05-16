DnD Player’s Handbook alt cover chooses cosy over combat

The alternative cover for the next DnD Player’s Handbook has been revealed, and it has serious cosy gaming energy. Polygon shared the first look at the new cover on May 16, and its artwork shows a classic four-person Dungeons and Dragons party, sharing tea with a golden dragon.

This cover for this version of the One DnD book comes from the mind of Wylie Beckert, whose soft lines and pastel tones can also be seen on the alt cover for Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. We see a DnD Fighter taking a quiet rest with a DnD Cleric and a DnD Wizard. The party DnD Rogue is also hopping down from the dragon’s back to grab a brew.

Wizards of the Coast’s head of art, Josh Herman, tells Polygon that this cover aims to show that D&D is about more than just fighting. Non-violent roleplaying moments are of equal importance in today’s DnD campaigns. This is just one of the ways the new book covers show how DnD has changed since its inception.

The regular cover of the same DnD book was revealed earlier this week, and this has a much more traditional focus. Namely, it shows a heroic party of adventurers about to swing swords and sling spells in battle. This art was created by Tyler Jacobsen, and, like Beckert’s cover, it uses huge splashes of gold to remind us that 2024 is D&D’s 50th anniversary.

Both versions of the new Player’s Handbook will be available from September 17, 2024. You can read more about the alternative cover in Polygon’s article from Thursday.

Both versions of the new Player's Handbook will be available from September 17, 2024. You can read more about the alternative cover in Polygon's article from Thursday.