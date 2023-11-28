New Legions Imperialis scale minis blend tanks and JCBs

If you’re excited by small-scale sci-fi wargames, or want to expand your Legions Imperialis miniature and terrain collection with some more variety, check out the crowdfunding campaign for the second-wave of Full Spectrum Dominance miniatures. Launching on November 29, the campaign features two full factions, the Union and the Conglomerate, and new industrial terrain.

This crowdfunding campaign is being handled by The Lazy Forger, the designers of both the miniatures and the rules. The miniatures are in a slightly smaller scale than Legions Imperialis, but as they’re provided in STL format for use on a home 3D Printer, you can easily upscale them if you want to make them compatible.

The crowdfunding campaign will run on MyMiniFactory. An all-in pledge will cost “around $80” for two armies and terrain, while older designs will be available “with a 30-35% discount”, according to Jack Pantalone, owner of The Lazy Forger. He adds that unlike a Kickstarter campaign, most files will become available “as soon as you join”. The campaign itself is open until “mid-January”.

The Union are workers from “factory-cities” that have “taken arms and fitted their machinery into engines of war” – reminiscent of the Genestealer Cults Warhammer 40k faction, but with more emphasis on construction machinery over mining vehicles.

The Conglomerate represents mega-corporations (because it wouldn’t be a good dystopian sci-fi without mega-corps). It employs smooth sci-fi tanks and massive, airborne behemoths.

The crowdfunding campaign also comes with new industrial terrain, including highly detailed refinery complexes. Wargamer has received free STL samples of Lazy Forger’s miniatures, and we’ve printed off some of the buildings for our Legions Imperialis terrain collection: they are every bit as detailed as these images suggest.

Modiphius is publishing a hard-back rulebook for Full Spectrum Dominance in mid 2024. We seem to be entering a fantastic era for Epic-scale sci-fi Wargaming, between the Legions Imperialis release at the start of December, and Mantic Games’ Kickstarter for its own Epic-scale wargame Warpath in 2024.

If you want tips on how to paint miniatures this small, check out our guide on how to build and paint Legions Imperialis miniatures. If these sculpts have piqued your interest in getting a 3D printer, make sure you check out our guide on how to 3D print miniatures for advice.