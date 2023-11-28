New Legions Imperialis scale minis blend tanks and JCBs

The Lazy Forger is crowdfunding two new factions of minis, plus industrial terrain, for its Epic-scale wargame Full Spectrum Dominance

miniatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Union gunwagon, a converted construction vehicle with a honking great gun
Timothy Linward's Avatar

If you’re excited by small-scale sci-fi wargames, or want to expand your Legions Imperialis miniature and terrain collection with some more variety, check out the crowdfunding campaign for the second-wave of Full Spectrum Dominance miniatures. Launching on November 29, the campaign features two full factions, the Union and the Conglomerate, and new industrial terrain.

This crowdfunding campaign is being handled by The Lazy Forger, the designers of both the miniatures and the rules. The miniatures are in a slightly smaller scale than Legions Imperialis, but as they’re provided in STL format for use on a home 3D Printer, you can easily upscale them if you want to make them compatible.

miniatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Union gunwagon, a converted construction vehicle with a honking great gun, photographed from four angles

The crowdfunding campaign will run on MyMiniFactory. An all-in pledge will cost “around $80” for two armies and terrain, while older designs will be available “with a 30-35% discount”, according to Jack Pantalone, owner of The Lazy Forger. He adds that unlike a Kickstarter campaign, most files will become available “as soon as you join”. The campaign itself is open until “mid-January”.

miniatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Union Ramwagons - construction vehicles converted into Warmachines,miniatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance, Union Behemoth, a vast catterpillar tracked vehicles with an in-built refinery and four claw armsminiatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance, Union Behemoth, a vast catterpillar tracked vehicles with an in-built refinery and four claw armsminiatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Union Commuters, construction vehicles converted into personnel transportsminiatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Union Fortress, a huge construction vehicle with back-mounted laser, photographed from four anglesminiatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Union gunwagon, a converted construction vehicle with a honking great gun, photographed from four anglesminiatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Union gunwagon, a converted construction vehicle with a honking great gun

The Union are workers from “factory-cities” that have “taken arms and fitted their machinery into engines of war” – reminiscent of the Genestealer Cults Warhammer 40k faction, but with more emphasis on construction machinery over mining vehicles.

miniatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Conglomerate behemoth flier

The Conglomerate represents mega-corporations (because it wouldn’t be a good dystopian sci-fi without mega-corps). It employs smooth sci-fi tanks and massive, airborne behemoths.

Terrain in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance industrial refinery pipes, towers, and silosTerrain in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance industrial refinery towerTerrain in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance industrial refinery towerTerrain in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance industrial refinery tower, and cylindrical and spherical silosTerrain in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance industrial refinery pipes

The crowdfunding campaign also comes with new industrial terrain, including highly detailed refinery complexes. Wargamer has received free STL samples of Lazy Forger’s miniatures, and we’ve printed off some of the buildings for our Legions Imperialis terrain collection: they are every bit as detailed as these images suggest.

Modiphius is publishing a hard-back rulebook for Full Spectrum Dominance in mid 2024. We seem to be entering a fantastic era for Epic-scale sci-fi Wargaming, between the Legions Imperialis release at the start of December, and Mantic Games’ Kickstarter for its own Epic-scale wargame Warpath in 2024.

miniatures in Legions Imperialis scale, Full Spectrum Dominance Conglomerate tanks, low-to the ground and hi-tech looking warmachines

If you want tips on how to paint miniatures this small, check out our guide on how to build and paint Legions Imperialis miniatures. If these sculpts have piqued your interest in getting a 3D printer, make sure you check out our guide on how to 3D print miniatures for advice.

