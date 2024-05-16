Could this MTG Modern Horizons 3 card bring back Affinity?

MTG Affinity players may have a new darling to add to their deck, if recent Modern Horizons 3 spoilers are anything to go by. ‘Kozilek’s Unsealing’ was revealed in a Magic: The Gathering story article on May 15. Affinity may not take the Modern meta by storm, even with this new card, but Kozilek’s Unsealing still offers plenty of potential power.

Kozilek’s Unsealing is a three-cost blue Enchantment, but Devoid means that it has no MTG color. While it’s in play, you can create two 0/1 colorless Eldrazi Spawn creature tokens whenever you cast a creature spell with a mana value of four, five, or six. You can sacrifice these tokens to create a single colorless mana. On top of this, Kozilek’s Unsealing lets you draw three cards any time you cast a creature spell with a mana value of seven or above.

Veteran MTG Modern players will be very familiar with Affinity decks, as they used to dominate in competitive play. At its core, the deck is about casting as many artifacts as possible, as cheaply as possible. Many of these artifacts will actually come with a steep mana cost, but Affinity decks have plenty of ways to make them cheaper.

Nowadays, there isn’t much room in the MTG format for Affinity. TCG marketplace MTGGoldfish estimates that it controls a measly 1.5% of today’s Modern meta – a far cry from the days before its best cards were added to the MTG banlist.

While the glory days of Affinity may be far away, Kozilek’s makes an excellent addition to the archetype regardless. The sheer amount of value you get from casting high-value creatures is a major win, and it might make the deck feel relevant again.

Modern Horizons 3 is the next MTG set up on 2024’s MTG release schedule. It hits tables on June 14. Until then, you can keep up with the latest Magic updates by following us on Google News.