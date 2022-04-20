MTG banlist – every banned card in Magic The Gathering

If you want to play Magic: The Gathering, you need to know about the MTG banlist. It’s no good rocking up to your local game store with a deck stuffed to the brim with all the best Magic cards you could find, only to discover you’re playing with banned cards. We shudder with embarrassment at the very thought! But because Magic: The Gathering is a game that’s constantly evolving, with every new set there are new card bans to worry about.

Wizards of the Coast updates the MTG banlist via the Magic website every few months, usually making its Banned and Restricted Announcements on Mondays. Sometimes there’ll even be forewarning that an MTG ban is coming up, presumably to give cards on the chopping block some time to consider their sins.

In Magic: the Gathering, It’s inevitable, in fact intended, that some cards are better than others. But when a card is so strong that it warps formats, it may be a risk of getting banned. When the only MTG decks being played are those that contain a certain card and those specifically designed to counter it, Wizards usually reaches for the banhammer.

Because Magic: The Gathering is a game that spans multiple formats, there’s no such thing as the MTG banlist. Instead, each format has its own list of banned cards, some longer, some shorter. If a card is put on the banlist for your chosen format that means you can’t play it, plain and simple. It can’t be in your deck, and it can’t be hiding in your sideboard.

Below you’ll find a list of all the banned cards in Magic: The Gathering. Simply click on the format of your choice to navigate to the relevant section.

MTG Standard banlist

Alrund’s Epiphany

Divide by Zero

Faceless Haven

Omnath, Locus of Creation

MTG Modern Banlist

Ancient Den

Arcum’s Astrolabe

Birthing Pod

Blazing Shoal

Bridge From Below

Chrome Mox

Cloudpost

Dark Depths

Deathrite Shaman

Dig Through Time

Dread Return

Eye of Ugin

Faithless Looting

Field of the Dead

Gitaxian Probe

Glimpse of Nature

Golgari Grave-Troll

Great Furnace

Green Sun’s Zenith

Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis

Hypergenesis

Krark-Clan Ironworks

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Mental Misstep

Mox Opal

Mycosynth Lattice

Mystic Sanctuary

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Once Upon a Time

Ponder

Preordain

Punishing Fire

Rite of Flame

Seat of the Synod

Second Sunrise

Seething Song

Sensei’s Divining Top

Simian Spirit Guide

Skullclamp

Splinter Twin

Summer Bloom

Tibalt’s Trickery

Treasure Cruise

Tree of Tales

Umezawa’s Jitte

Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath

Vault of Whispers

MTG Commander Banlist

Ancestral Recall

Balance

Biorhythm

Black Lotus

Braids, Cabal Minion

Chaos Orb

Coalition Victory

Channel

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Erayo, Soratami Ascendant

Falling Star

Fastbond

Flash

Gifts Ungiven

Golos, Tireless Pilgrim

Griselbrand

Hullbreacher

Iona, Shield of Emeria

Karakas

Leovold, Emissary of Trest

Library of Alexandria

Limited Resources

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Panoptic Mirror

Paradox Engine

Primeval Titan

Prophet of Kruphix

Recurring Nightmare

Rofellos, Llanowar Emissary

Shahrazad

Sundering Titan

Sway of the Stars

Sylvan Primordial

Time Vault

Time Walk

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Trade Secrets

Upheaval

Yawgmoth’s Bargain

MTG LEGACY BANLIST

Ancestral Recall

Arcum’s Astrolabe

Balance

Bazaar of Baghdad

Black Lotus

Channel

Chaos Orb

Deathrite Shaman

Demonic Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Dreadhorde Arcanist

Earthcraft

Falling Star

Fastbond

Flash

Frantic Search

Gitaxian Probe

Goblin Recruiter

Gush

Hermit Druid

Imperial Seal

Library of Alexandria

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Mana Crypt

Mana Drain

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Mind Twist

Mind’s Desire

Mishra’s Workshop

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystical Tutor

Necropotence

Oath of Druids

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

Sensei’s Divining Top

Shahrazad

Skullclamp

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Survival of the Fittest

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Underworld Breach

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

Windfall

Wrenn and Six

Yawgmoth’s Bargain

Yawgmoth’s Will

Zirda, the Dawnwaker

MTG Vintage banlist

Very few cards are actually outright banned in Vintage. These are:

Chaos Orb

Falling Star

Shahrazad

Instead of a banlist, for the most part Vintage uses a restricted list. A card that’s restricted in Vintage can only appear once in your deck, including in your sideboard. There are a fairly large number of restricted cards in Vintage:

Ancestral Recall

Balance

Black Lotus

Brainstorm

Chalice of the Void

Channel

Demonic Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Flash

Gitaxian Probe

Golgari Grave-Troll

Gush

Imperial Seal

Karn, the Great Creator

Library of Alexandria

Lion’s Eye Diamond

Lodestone Golem

Lotus Petal

Mana Crypt

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Merchant Scroll

Mind’s Desire

Monastery Mentor

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystic Forge

Mystical Tutor

Narset, Parter of Veils

Necropotence

Ponder

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Thorn of Amethyst

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Trinisphere

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

Windfall

Yawgmoth’s Will

MTG HISTORIC BANLIST

The MTG Arena format Historic also has a unique approach to MTG card bans. Sometimes, a card is ‘suspended’ instead of banned.

This is sort of a holding cell for potential bans. While you can’t use a suspended card, Wizards says it plans to make use of the flexibility of a digital format to shuffle cards on and off the suspended list on a regular, and somewhat experimental basis. In contrast, full blown bans are intended to be more permanent and considered.

That said, there are no suspended cards in Historic at the moment. Here’s the banlist:

Agent of Treachery

Brainstorm

Channel

Counterspell

Dark Ritual

Demonic Tutor

Field of the Dead

Gideon’s Intervention (only in Historic Brawl)

Lightning Bolt

Memory Lapse

Meddling Mage (only in Historic Brawl)

Natural Order

Nexus of Fate

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Pithing Needle (only in Historic Brawl)

Runed Halo (only in Historic Brawl)

Swords to Plowshares

Thassa’s Oracle

Tibalt’s Trickery

Time Warp

Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath

Veil of Summer

Wilderness Reclamation

Winota, Joiner of Forces

MTG Pioneer Banlist