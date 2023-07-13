A bunch of spicy MTG cards have been revealed for Commander Masters, including the top-tier Blue card Cyclonic Rift. Spoiler season for MTG Commander Masters got off to a bit of a rocky start, with many fans on social media writing off the set after only a few cards were revealed.

Indeed, during the Weekly MTG reveal stream on July 11 there was a riot in the Twitch comments, when the host showed off Evacuation and acknowledged that ‘it’s no Cyclonic Rift’. It didn’t help that the card was revealed in the ‘Spice’ section of the stream. Redditors were speculating that Cyclonic Rift might not be in the set, or would be upgraded to Mythic rarity (thankfully it is, and isn’t, respectively).

Things have gotten a lot more promising since then – and general sentiment seems to have improved – though naturally the price tag for this MTG set is still a sore subject for many. The real spice is here now, with cards like Cyclonic Rift, Finale of Devastation, and Archfiend of Despair all revealed in the past day.

Though we’ve seen plenty of bulk rares, there are at least a few winners like these – some great reprint MTG cards which pay for the price of a CMM pack, even at $16 or more a pop. We’ve made a list of the best MTG Commander Masters spoilers revealed so far.

Try our MTG Commander Masters guide for everything we know about the set. And if you’re a digital player, patiently waiting for the EDH season to go by, check out our guides to the best MTG Arena decks and all the MTG Arena Codes.