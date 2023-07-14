MTG Commander Zilortha finally gets art that’s not Godzilla

Zilortha, Strength Incarnate, will be reprinted in MTG Commander Masters with art that depicts the huge dinosaur as itself for the first time. IGN China revealed the MTG card yesterday, which will use the MTG Arena version of Zilortha’s card art, rather than the Godzilla King of the Monsters art.

Zilortha debuted in Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, and was a victim of one of that MTG set’s many experiments. The only way to get Zilortha in cardboard was as a box-topper promo card which had a Universe’s Beyond alternate name and art, specifically, Godzilla King of the Monsters.

So while this is technically a reprint for Zilortha, it’s also the first time it’s been printed as Zilortha. The reprint also downshifts Zilortha to rare, which should help make it available to anyone hoping to brew up a big stompy dinosaur Commander deck in red green.

Zilortha is a 7/3 Legendary dinosaur creature with Trample for 3RG, with an ability that reads “Lethal damage dealt to creatures you control is determined by their power rather than their toughness”. It’s perfect at the helm of a strength-matters Commander deck full of X/1 creatures. The Commander’s Quarters has an ace deck brew if you fancy a go:

There have been some really juicy Commander Masters spoilers already, not least reprints of Cyclonic Rift, Finale of Devastation, and Archfiend of Despair. If you fancy delving back into Zilortha’s home plane of Ikoria, check out our MTG Arena Codes list to unlock some free Ikoria booster packs.