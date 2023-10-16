MTG Doctor Who clone card spikes by 108%

The MTG Doctor Who card Flesh Duplicate has more than doubled in price over the last three days, as players snap up copies of this nifty clone effect.

MTG Doctor Who - A humanoid with a scary stretchy neck
Matt Bassil's Avatar

Published:

Magic: The Gathering

The MTG Doctor Who card Flesh Duplicate has more than doubled in price since it was released on Friday. Valued at just $3.60 on October 13, it’s now jumped up to $7.50 – an increase of 108%. According to MTG Goldfish, it’s currently the fourth most expensive card in the set, just below Sunbaked Canyon, Displaced Dinosaurs, and Everybody Lives!.

Flesh Duplicate is a clone effect from the MTG Doctor Who set. For just two mana, this creature enters the battlefield as a copy of anything else on the field. The main downside is that it comes in with Vanishing 3, so it will only stick around for a few turns before it gets sacrificed.

The true strength of this MTG card comes when paired with creatures whose main value is their ETB effect. Cards like Dockside Extortionist, Ravenous Chupacabra, or Mulldrifter aren’t important for their statlines, which means Vanishing isn’t such a drawback. Flesh Duplicate also works well with flicker effects, which ETB decks want to be running already.

MTG Doctor Who - the Magic card Flesh Duplicate

It’s only been a few days since the Doctor Who cards were released, so it’s a little too early to see exactly where Flesh Duplicate is seeing play. It’s essentially a second copy of Phantasmal Image, so any MTG commander deck that wants to run that may also want one of these (Gyruda players, looking at you).

Phantasmal Image is a $5 card, so it’s possible Flesh Duplicate will settle around the same place. Then again, Phantasmal Image has seen a number of reprints that have helped bring its price down, so it’s possible Flesh Duplicate has a way to go yet before the price spike is over.

Given the past influence of MTG Universes Beyond products, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few more price spikes in the next couple of weeks, as fans snap up the obvious upgrades for their Doctor Who precon decks. We’re particularly interested to see the effect of Timey Wimey on Suspend or Vanishing cards. Mox Tantalite or Sol Talisman seem like easy includes, once you’ve filtered out the less mechanically synergistic cards from the deck like Donna Noble.

For more Magic: The Gathering content check out the next year’s MTG release schedule. And don’t miss our lists of the most expensive MTG cards and all the free MTG Arena codes that still currently function.

Wargamer’s resident TCG enthusiast, Matt lives and breathes Magic: The Gathering, and enjoys old school DnD. One of nature’s born dabblers, you can probably find him building a Commander deck that will never be finished, or flicking through an RPG book that won’t make it to the table - when he’s not puzzling out the complexities of the latest Paradox DLC. Since joining Wargamer, Matt has been leveling up in the ways of painting miniatures, but has yet to figure out any storage solutions beyond gradually sacrificing every spare surface to plastic and paints. You can find Matt’s past games writing on sites like RPS, Dicebreaker and Syfy Wire. He also spent a year editing articles about photography for Canon. (He/Him)

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.